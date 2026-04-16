Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cylana EASM is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Cylana. Internet-Wide Misconfiguration Scanner is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of core features, here is our conclusion:
Internet-Wide Misconfiguration Scanner
Security teams hunting for publicly exposed infrastructure on their own attack surface will find Internet-Wide Misconfiguration Scanner's free model and 396 GitHub stars signal a tool built by practitioners who understand what misconfiguration actually looks like at internet scale. The no-cost entry point means you can run it immediately against your own IP ranges and domains without budget approval cycles, then decide if you need commercial scanning layers. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring tied to ticketing workflows or vulnerability correlation; this is a point-in-time scanner you run on demand, not a managed service that catches new misconfigurations the day they appear.
AI-powered EASM platform for digital asset discovery and monitoring.
Scan the internet for publicly exposed network components
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Common questions about comparing Cylana EASM vs Internet-Wide Misconfiguration Scanner for your external attack surface management needs.
Cylana EASM: AI-powered EASM platform for digital asset discovery and monitoring. built by Cylana. Core capabilities include Domain discovery and tracking, Subdomain discovery and tracking, AI-powered digital asset analysis..
Internet-Wide Misconfiguration Scanner: Scan the internet for publicly exposed network components..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cylana EASM is developed by Cylana. Internet-Wide Misconfiguration Scanner is open-source with 396 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cylana EASM and Internet-Wide Misconfiguration Scanner serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Network Discovery. Key differences: Cylana EASM is Commercial while Internet-Wide Misconfiguration Scanner is Free, Internet-Wide Misconfiguration Scanner is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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