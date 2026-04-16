Internet-Wide Misconfiguration Scanner

Security teams hunting for publicly exposed infrastructure on their own attack surface will find Internet-Wide Misconfiguration Scanner's free model and 396 GitHub stars signal a tool built by practitioners who understand what misconfiguration actually looks like at internet scale. The no-cost entry point means you can run it immediately against your own IP ranges and domains without budget approval cycles, then decide if you need commercial scanning layers. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring tied to ticketing workflows or vulnerability correlation; this is a point-in-time scanner you run on demand, not a managed service that catches new misconfigurations the day they appear.