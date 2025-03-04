Cyfirma DeTCT: Digital risk discovery & protection platform for attack surface monitoring. built by Cyfirma. Core capabilities include Attack surface monitoring for domains, IPs, certificates, and configurations, Dark web and underground marketplace monitoring for data breaches, Executive and brand impersonation detection across web and social media..

QuoIntelligence Digital Risk Protection: DRP service monitoring brand threats, data leaks, and supply chain risks. built by QuoIntelligence. Core capabilities include Dark web and underground forum monitoring, Data leak detection for credentials and PII, Brand impersonation detection and takedown..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.