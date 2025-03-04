Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cyfirma DeTCT is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Cyfirma. Outpost24 CompassDRP is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Outpost24. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with fragmented external threat visibility will get the most from Cyfirma DeTCT because it actually monitors the attack surface attackers see, not just what you think you own. The platform covers five NIST CSF 2.0 areas including asset discovery and supply chain risk, and its dark web monitoring with data breach correlation catches exposures competitors' vulnerability scanners never will. Skip this if your organization needs integrated incident response or endpoint detection; DeTCT is external-facing intelligence, not internal forensics.
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in shadow IT and third-party risk will get real value from Outpost24 CompassDRP because it actually finds unknown internet-facing assets before attackers do, then tracks dark web exposure and compromised credentials in parallel. The 13+ years of historical threat data and automated asset scoring cut through alert fatigue by surfacing what matters first. Skip this if your organization lacks the analyst bandwidth to act on continuous discovery findings or if you need deep forensic response capabilities; CompassDRP prioritizes exposure identification over incident remediation.
Digital risk discovery & protection platform for attack surface monitoring
Cloud-based EASM and DRP platform for monitoring internal assets and threats
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Common questions about comparing Cyfirma DeTCT vs Outpost24 CompassDRP for your digital risk protection needs.
Cyfirma DeTCT: Digital risk discovery & protection platform for attack surface monitoring. built by Cyfirma. Core capabilities include Attack surface monitoring for domains, IPs, certificates, and configurations, Dark web and underground marketplace monitoring for data breaches, Executive and brand impersonation detection across web and social media..
Outpost24 CompassDRP: Cloud-based EASM and DRP platform for monitoring internal assets and threats. built by Outpost24. Core capabilities include Continuous discovery of known and unknown internet-facing assets, Dark web monitoring and tracking, Compromised credentials detection and retrieval..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cyfirma DeTCT differentiates with Attack surface monitoring for domains, IPs, certificates, and configurations, Dark web and underground marketplace monitoring for data breaches, Executive and brand impersonation detection across web and social media. Outpost24 CompassDRP differentiates with Continuous discovery of known and unknown internet-facing assets, Dark web monitoring and tracking, Compromised credentials detection and retrieval.
Cyfirma DeTCT is developed by Cyfirma. Outpost24 CompassDRP is developed by Outpost24. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cyfirma DeTCT and Outpost24 CompassDRP serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring, Digital Risk Protection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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