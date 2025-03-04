Cyfirma DeTCT: Digital risk discovery & protection platform for attack surface monitoring. built by Cyfirma. Core capabilities include Attack surface monitoring for domains, IPs, certificates, and configurations, Dark web and underground marketplace monitoring for data breaches, Executive and brand impersonation detection across web and social media..

Outpost24 CompassDRP: Cloud-based EASM and DRP platform for monitoring internal assets and threats. built by Outpost24. Core capabilities include Continuous discovery of known and unknown internet-facing assets, Dark web monitoring and tracking, Compromised credentials detection and retrieval..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.