Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cyfirma DeTCT is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Cyfirma. Foresiet Xtreme is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Foresiet. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with fragmented external threat visibility will get the most from Cyfirma DeTCT because it actually monitors the attack surface attackers see, not just what you think you own. The platform covers five NIST CSF 2.0 areas including asset discovery and supply chain risk, and its dark web monitoring with data breach correlation catches exposures competitors' vulnerability scanners never will. Skip this if your organization needs integrated incident response or endpoint detection; DeTCT is external-facing intelligence, not internal forensics.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing vendor risk and external attack surface will get the most from Foresiet Xtreme; its third-party risk assessment paired with dark web monitoring and shadow IT discovery closes gaps that point-tools leave open. The platform maps to NIST GV.SC (supply chain risk) and DE.CM (continuous monitoring) simultaneously, which matters because most teams handle these separately. Skip this if you need mature incident response or recovery workflows; Foresiet is built for identifying and rating risk, not orchestrating remediation at scale.
Digital risk discovery & protection platform for attack surface monitoring
AI-driven digital risk protection platform with real-time monitoring
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Common questions about comparing Cyfirma DeTCT vs Foresiet Xtreme for your digital risk protection needs.
Cyfirma DeTCT: Digital risk discovery & protection platform for attack surface monitoring. built by Cyfirma. Core capabilities include Attack surface monitoring for domains, IPs, certificates, and configurations, Dark web and underground marketplace monitoring for data breaches, Executive and brand impersonation detection across web and social media..
Foresiet Xtreme: AI-driven digital risk protection platform with real-time monitoring. built by Foresiet. Core capabilities include Risk-Infused Threat Intelligence (RITI), Digital risk rating for organizations and third-party vendors, Brand protection with typo squatting and rogue website detection..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cyfirma DeTCT differentiates with Attack surface monitoring for domains, IPs, certificates, and configurations, Dark web and underground marketplace monitoring for data breaches, Executive and brand impersonation detection across web and social media. Foresiet Xtreme differentiates with Risk-Infused Threat Intelligence (RITI), Digital risk rating for organizations and third-party vendors, Brand protection with typo squatting and rogue website detection.
Cyfirma DeTCT is developed by Cyfirma. Foresiet Xtreme is developed by Foresiet. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cyfirma DeTCT and Foresiet Xtreme serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring, Digital Risk Protection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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