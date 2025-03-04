Cyfirma DeTCT: Digital risk discovery & protection platform for attack surface monitoring. built by Cyfirma. Core capabilities include Attack surface monitoring for domains, IPs, certificates, and configurations, Dark web and underground marketplace monitoring for data breaches, Executive and brand impersonation detection across web and social media..

Foresiet Nexus: AI-driven 8-in-1 digital risk protection platform with threat intel. built by Foresiet. Core capabilities include Digital risk rating and security posture assessment, Brand protection and reputation monitoring, Dark web monitoring for compromised credentials and data..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.