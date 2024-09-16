Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Cyera Data Security Platform is a commercial data security posture management tool by Cyera. Mage Data DSPM is a commercial data security posture management tool by Mage Data. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data security posture management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unclassified data across multi-cloud environments should start here; Cyera's agentless discovery combined with AI-native classification actually finds sensitive data that traditional DLP misses, particularly unstructured files buried in shadow storage. The platform handles petabyte-scale scanning without agents, which means you get asset visibility (NIST ID.AM) without the deployment tax that kills most DSPM projects. Skip this if your data footprint is small and static, or if you need mature incident response automation; Cyera excels at the discovery and posture phases, not at orchestrating remediation across disconnected systems.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing data across on-premises, cloud, and SaaS environments will see immediate value from Mage Data DSPM because it enforces consistent classification and protection policies without requiring separate tools per deployment type. The platform's asset-class-aware approach and end-to-end data lineage tracking directly addresses NIST ID.AM and PR.DS requirements, cutting through the fragmentation that typically forces security teams to stitch together point solutions. Skip this if your data footprint is purely cloud-native and you're already comfortable with native cloud DLP; Mage Data's hybrid strength becomes less critical in single-environment shops.
AI-native data security platform for DSPM, DLP, and AI data protection
DSPM platform enforcing consistent data security policies across hybrid environments.
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Common questions about comparing Cyera Data Security Platform vs Mage Data DSPM for your data security posture management needs.
Cyera Data Security Platform: AI-native data security platform for DSPM, DLP, and AI data protection. built by Cyera. Core capabilities include Agentless data discovery and scanning, AI-native data classification using DataDNA technology, Data Security Posture Management (DSPM)..
Mage Data DSPM: DSPM platform enforcing consistent data security policies across hybrid environments. built by Mage Data. Core capabilities include Asset-Class-Aware Data Protection, Data Discovery & Classification, Unified Data Catalog..
Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cyera Data Security Platform differentiates with Agentless data discovery and scanning, AI-native data classification using DataDNA technology, Data Security Posture Management (DSPM). Mage Data DSPM differentiates with Asset-Class-Aware Data Protection, Data Discovery & Classification, Unified Data Catalog.
Cyera Data Security Platform is developed by Cyera. Mage Data DSPM is developed by Mage Data. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cyera Data Security Platform and Mage Data DSPM serve similar Data Security Posture Management use cases: both are Data Security Posture Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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