Cyera Data Privacy Software is a commercial data privacy tool by Cyera. Exterro Intelligence is a commercial data privacy tool by Exterro. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data privacy fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in DSR backlogs will find real relief in Cyera Data Privacy Software; its automated discovery and centralized fulfillment platform cuts request resolution time from weeks to days. The vendor's strength in ID.AM and PR.DS coverage means you get solid asset inventory and access controls, but the tool assumes your privacy and security teams already talk to each other, which they often don't. Skip this if you need a single platform handling both privacy compliance and threat detection; Cyera is privacy-first, not a security operations crossover play.
Legal and privacy teams managing litigation, investigations, or regulatory discovery will get the most from Exterro Intelligence because its domain-specific AI agents automate the document review and data relationship mapping that otherwise requires months of manual work. The platform processes 40,000 documents per hour and covers the full NIST Detect and Respond lifecycle, particularly strong on adverse event analysis and forensic investigation workflows. Skip this if your priority is real-time security monitoring or threat hunting; Exterro is built for post-incident and compliance workflows, not prevention.
Data privacy software for personal data discovery, DSR fulfillment & compliance
AI-powered data risk management platform for legal, privacy, and security teams
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Common questions about comparing Cyera Data Privacy Software vs Exterro Intelligence for your data privacy needs.
Cyera Data Privacy Software: Data privacy software for personal data discovery, DSR fulfillment & compliance. built by Cyera. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated personal data discovery and inventory, Data Subject Request (DSR) fulfillment automation, Privacy risk detection with pre-configured policies..
Exterro Intelligence: AI-powered data risk management platform for legal, privacy, and security teams. built by Exterro. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Domain-specific AI agents for data risk management, Contextual insights for custodian and content relationship analysis, Smart Labeling for automated document review..
Both serve the Data Privacy market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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