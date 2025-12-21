Cyera Data Privacy Software is a commercial data privacy tool by Cyera. EnPrivacy 360° Proactive Protection is a commercial data privacy tool by Enprivacy. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data privacy fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in DSR backlogs will find real relief in Cyera Data Privacy Software; its automated discovery and centralized fulfillment platform cuts request resolution time from weeks to days. The vendor's strength in ID.AM and PR.DS coverage means you get solid asset inventory and access controls, but the tool assumes your privacy and security teams already talk to each other, which they often don't. Skip this if you need a single platform handling both privacy compliance and threat detection; Cyera is privacy-first, not a security operations crossover play.
EnPrivacy 360° Proactive Protection
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unstructured data sprawl should start here; EnPrivacy 360° Proactive Protection turns PII discovery into actual access control policy, which most platforms skip entirely. The tool maps sensitive data first, then builds role-based controls and compliance rules from that inventory, hitting NIST ID.AM and PR.AA in sequence rather than as afterthoughts. Skip this if your organization has already classified and tagged data across systems; you'll be paying for discovery work you don't need.
Data privacy software for personal data discovery, DSR fulfillment & compliance
Data privacy platform with PII discovery, access controls, and compliance mgmt.
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Common questions about comparing Cyera Data Privacy Software vs EnPrivacy 360° Proactive Protection for your data privacy needs.
Cyera Data Privacy Software: Data privacy software for personal data discovery, DSR fulfillment & compliance. built by Cyera. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated personal data discovery and inventory, Data Subject Request (DSR) fulfillment automation, Privacy risk detection with pre-configured policies..
EnPrivacy 360° Proactive Protection: Data privacy platform with PII discovery, access controls, and compliance mgmt. built by Enprivacy. headquartered in Singapore. Core capabilities include PII data discovery, classification and mapping, Behavior-driven role-based access controls, Real-time breach detection..
Both serve the Data Privacy market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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