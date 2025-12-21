Cyera AI Guardian: Secures enterprise AI adoption by monitoring data exposure across AI systems. built by Cyera. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Coverage for homegrown AI applications, Coverage for embedded AI in enterprise software, Coverage for public AI tools..

Palo Alto Networks Prisma AIRS: Platform securing AI apps, agents, models & data across development lifecycle. built by Palo Alto Networks. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI model vulnerability scanning, Automated AI red teaming and penetration testing, AI posture management for visibility and misconfiguration detection..

Both serve the AI SPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.