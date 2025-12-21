Cyera AI Guardian is a commercial ai spm tool by Cyera. Palo Alto Networks Prisma AIRS is a commercial ai spm tool by Palo Alto Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai spm fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow AI deployments need Cyera AI Guardian to stop sensitive data hemorrhaging into unapproved tools before it happens. The platform covers the full attack surface,homegrown models, embedded AI in your existing software, and public tools like ChatGPT,with continuous monitoring that actually catches what's leaving your network, not just what's installed. Skip this if your organization treats AI governance as a future problem; Cyera is for teams that already know they have models running they didn't authorize.
Palo Alto Networks Prisma AIRS
Enterprise security teams securing internal AI development and third-party agent deployments need Prisma AIRS because it catches prompt injection and data exfiltration risks that standard application security misses entirely. The platform covers the full AI lifecycle from model scanning through runtime protection, and its MCP threat detection addresses the emerging agent architecture risks most competitors ignore. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet deployed custom AI agents or large language models in production; Prisma AIRS solves a problem you don't have yet, and the pricing reflects enterprise scope.
Secures enterprise AI adoption by monitoring data exposure across AI systems
Platform securing AI apps, agents, models & data across development lifecycle
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Common questions about comparing Cyera AI Guardian vs Palo Alto Networks Prisma AIRS for your ai spm needs.
Cyera AI Guardian: Secures enterprise AI adoption by monitoring data exposure across AI systems. built by Cyera. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Coverage for homegrown AI applications, Coverage for embedded AI in enterprise software, Coverage for public AI tools..
Palo Alto Networks Prisma AIRS: Platform securing AI apps, agents, models & data across development lifecycle. built by Palo Alto Networks. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI model vulnerability scanning, Automated AI red teaming and penetration testing, AI posture management for visibility and misconfiguration detection..
Both serve the AI SPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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