Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
CyDeploy OwlThis is a free cyber asset attack surface management tool by CyDeploy. Opscompass IT Asset Inventory is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Opscompass. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Lean security teams at smaller organizations who need to map what they actually own will find real value in CyDeploy OwlThis; it discovers devices, applications, and vulnerabilities across mixed environments without the licensing friction of enterprise tools. The free pricing model means you can deploy it immediately across your infrastructure and get inventory data moving into your ticketing system within hours, not months. Skip this if you're looking for continuous compliance monitoring or remediation workflow automation; OwlThis is asset visibility only, and a three-person vendor means you're managing your own integrations and maintenance.
SMBs and mid-market teams drowning in multi-cloud sprawl need Opscompass IT Asset Inventory because it actually maps asset relationships across on-premises and cloud environments in real time instead of delivering stale spreadsheets. The tool covers NIST ID.AM and ID.RA, the foundational asset and risk assessment functions that most inventory tools treat as an afterthought. Skip this if you're an enterprise expecting turnkey integrations with your existing ITSM platform; Opscompass is lean and operates best when you're willing to own the data hygiene.
Free community tool for asset visibility across devices, apps, and vulns.
IT asset inventory tool for multi-cloud and on-premises environments
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Common questions about comparing CyDeploy OwlThis vs Opscompass IT Asset Inventory for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
CyDeploy OwlThis: Free community tool for asset visibility across devices, apps, and vulns. built by CyDeploy. Core capabilities include Device discovery and inventory, Application discovery and inventory, Vulnerability identification..
Opscompass IT Asset Inventory: IT asset inventory tool for multi-cloud and on-premises environments. built by Opscompass. Core capabilities include Real-time asset discovery across cloud and on-premises environments, Dynamic asset metadata with configuration details and relationships, Automated custom tagging for asset enrichment..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
CyDeploy OwlThis differentiates with Device discovery and inventory, Application discovery and inventory, Vulnerability identification. Opscompass IT Asset Inventory differentiates with Real-time asset discovery across cloud and on-premises environments, Dynamic asset metadata with configuration details and relationships, Automated custom tagging for asset enrichment.
CyDeploy OwlThis is developed by CyDeploy. Opscompass IT Asset Inventory is developed by Opscompass. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
CyDeploy OwlThis and Opscompass IT Asset Inventory serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Configuration Management, Visibility. Key differences: CyDeploy OwlThis is Free while Opscompass IT Asset Inventory is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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