CyDeploy OwlThis: Free community tool for asset visibility across devices, apps, and vulns. built by CyDeploy. Core capabilities include Device discovery and inventory, Application discovery and inventory, Vulnerability identification..

Opscompass IT Asset Inventory: IT asset inventory tool for multi-cloud and on-premises environments. built by Opscompass. Core capabilities include Real-time asset discovery across cloud and on-premises environments, Dynamic asset metadata with configuration details and relationships, Automated custom tagging for asset enrichment..

Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.