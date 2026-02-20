CyDeploy OwlThis: Free community tool for asset visibility across devices, apps, and vulns. built by CyDeploy. Core capabilities include Device discovery and inventory, Application discovery and inventory, Vulnerability identification..

Ivanti Neurons for Discovery: IT asset discovery tool providing real-time visibility of network devices. built by Ivanti. Core capabilities include Active and passive network scanning, Real-time device discovery, Hardware and software inventory normalization..

Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.