Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
CyDeploy OwlThis is a free cyber asset attack surface management tool by CyDeploy. Ivanti Neurons for Discovery is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Ivanti. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Lean security teams at smaller organizations who need to map what they actually own will find real value in CyDeploy OwlThis; it discovers devices, applications, and vulnerabilities across mixed environments without the licensing friction of enterprise tools. The free pricing model means you can deploy it immediately across your infrastructure and get inventory data moving into your ticketing system within hours, not months. Skip this if you're looking for continuous compliance monitoring or remediation workflow automation; OwlThis is asset visibility only, and a three-person vendor means you're managing your own integrations and maintenance.
Mid-market and enterprise IT teams drowning in shadow assets will find immediate value in Ivanti Neurons for Discovery because it actually normalizes hardware and software inventory across passive and active scans instead of dumping raw data into your lap. The tool covers NIST ID.AM asset management directly, which matters when your CMDB is stale and you need a single source of truth before you can do anything else in your security program. Skip this if your organization is small enough that manual spreadsheets work or if you need discovery that also handles vulnerability assessment in one platform; Ivanti deliberately stops at inventory and dependency mapping.
Free community tool for asset visibility across devices, apps, and vulns.
IT asset discovery tool providing real-time visibility of network devices
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Common questions about comparing CyDeploy OwlThis vs Ivanti Neurons for Discovery for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
CyDeploy OwlThis: Free community tool for asset visibility across devices, apps, and vulns. built by CyDeploy. Core capabilities include Device discovery and inventory, Application discovery and inventory, Vulnerability identification..
Ivanti Neurons for Discovery: IT asset discovery tool providing real-time visibility of network devices. built by Ivanti. Core capabilities include Active and passive network scanning, Real-time device discovery, Hardware and software inventory normalization..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
CyDeploy OwlThis differentiates with Device discovery and inventory, Application discovery and inventory, Vulnerability identification. Ivanti Neurons for Discovery differentiates with Active and passive network scanning, Real-time device discovery, Hardware and software inventory normalization.
CyDeploy OwlThis is developed by CyDeploy. Ivanti Neurons for Discovery is developed by Ivanti. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
CyDeploy OwlThis and Ivanti Neurons for Discovery serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Configuration Management, Visibility. Key differences: CyDeploy OwlThis is Free while Ivanti Neurons for Discovery is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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