Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
CyDeploy CyVentory is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by CyDeploy. Resource Counter is a free cyber asset attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market teams drowning in shadow IT will find real value in CyVentory's automated discovery; it actually cuts asset bloat instead of just cataloging what's already known. The tool covers both NIST ID.AM and ID.RA, meaning it surfaces what you own and what actually threatens it, which most discovery tools skip. Skip this if your organization already has mature asset inventory processes or runs a true SaaS-only stack; you'll be paying for automation you don't need.
DevOps and cloud security teams managing sprawling AWS multi-region deployments will find Resource Counter valuable for the foundational visibility problem it solves: getting an accurate inventory of what you actually have before you can secure it. The command line approach keeps overhead minimal and makes integration into existing automation workflows straightforward, avoiding the bloat of GUI-heavy tools. Skip this if you need real-time monitoring or compliance reporting; Resource Counter is inventory-first, not a replacement for continuous asset management platforms.
Automates asset discovery, visibility, and mapping to reduce attack surface.
A command line tool that counts and inventories AWS resources across multiple regions, providing visibility into cloud infrastructure with efficient API querying.
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Common questions about comparing CyDeploy CyVentory vs Resource Counter for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
CyDeploy CyVentory: Automates asset discovery, visibility, and mapping to reduce attack surface. built by CyDeploy. Core capabilities include Automated asset discovery, Asset visibility and mapping, Attack surface identification and reduction..
Resource Counter: A command line tool that counts and inventories AWS resources across multiple regions, providing visibility into cloud infrastructure with efficient API querying..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
CyDeploy CyVentory and Resource Counter serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Inventory. Key differences: CyDeploy CyVentory is Commercial while Resource Counter is Free, Resource Counter is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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