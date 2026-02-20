CyDeploy CyVentory: Automates asset discovery, visibility, and mapping to reduce attack surface. built by CyDeploy. Core capabilities include Automated asset discovery, Asset visibility and mapping, Attack surface identification and reduction..

Lansweeper: AI cyber asset intelligence platform for IT/OT/cloud discovery & inventory. built by Lansweeper. Core capabilities include Automated IT asset discovery (servers, workstations, unmanaged and rogue assets), OT discovery to bridge the IT-OT gap, Cloud and virtual environment discovery across providers..

Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.