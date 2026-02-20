Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
CyDeploy CyVentory is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by CyDeploy. Lansweeper is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Lansweeper. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market teams drowning in shadow IT will find real value in CyVentory's automated discovery; it actually cuts asset bloat instead of just cataloging what's already known. The tool covers both NIST ID.AM and ID.RA, meaning it surfaces what you own and what actually threatens it, which most discovery tools skip. Skip this if your organization already has mature asset inventory processes or runs a true SaaS-only stack; you'll be paying for automation you don't need.
IT asset and vulnerability teams managing hybrid infrastructure across on-premises, cloud, and OT environments should start with Lansweeper for its ability to surface unmanaged and rogue assets that discovery tools usually miss. The platform covers ID.AM and ID.RA in NIST CSF 2.0 with data normalization that actually works across vendors and firmware versions, reducing the manual reconciliation that kills asset programs in mid-market shops. Skip this if you need deep forensic investigation or incident response; Lansweeper is discovery and inventory, not threat hunting.
Automates asset discovery, visibility, and mapping to reduce attack surface.
AI cyber asset intelligence platform for IT/OT/cloud discovery & inventory.
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Common questions about comparing CyDeploy CyVentory vs Lansweeper for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
CyDeploy CyVentory: Automates asset discovery, visibility, and mapping to reduce attack surface. built by CyDeploy. Core capabilities include Automated asset discovery, Asset visibility and mapping, Attack surface identification and reduction..
Lansweeper: AI cyber asset intelligence platform for IT/OT/cloud discovery & inventory. built by Lansweeper. Core capabilities include Automated IT asset discovery (servers, workstations, unmanaged and rogue assets), OT discovery to bridge the IT-OT gap, Cloud and virtual environment discovery across providers..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
CyDeploy CyVentory differentiates with Automated asset discovery, Asset visibility and mapping, Attack surface identification and reduction. Lansweeper differentiates with Automated IT asset discovery (servers, workstations, unmanaged and rogue assets), OT discovery to bridge the IT-OT gap, Cloud and virtual environment discovery across providers.
CyDeploy CyVentory is developed by CyDeploy. Lansweeper is developed by Lansweeper. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
CyDeploy CyVentory and Lansweeper serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Visibility, Inventory. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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