CyDeploy CyVentory: Automates asset discovery, visibility, and mapping to reduce attack surface. built by CyDeploy. Core capabilities include Automated asset discovery, Asset visibility and mapping, Attack surface identification and reduction..

Havoc Shield Asset Inventory: Tool for inventorying hardware and software assets in an org's infrastructure. built by Havoc Shield. Core capabilities include Hardware and software asset cataloging, Custom asset category creation, Asset authorization tracking..

Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.