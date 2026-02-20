Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
CyDeploy CyVentory is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by CyDeploy. Havoc Shield Asset Inventory is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Havoc Shield. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market teams drowning in shadow IT will find real value in CyVentory's automated discovery; it actually cuts asset bloat instead of just cataloging what's already known. The tool covers both NIST ID.AM and ID.RA, meaning it surfaces what you own and what actually threatens it, which most discovery tools skip. Skip this if your organization already has mature asset inventory processes or runs a true SaaS-only stack; you'll be paying for automation you don't need.
Startup and SMB security teams drowning in shadow IT will see immediate ROI from Havoc Shield Asset Inventory because it surfaces unauthorized hardware and software without the deployment overhead of larger competitors. The tool maps directly to NIST CSF 2.0 ID.AM Asset Management and runs entirely in the cloud, meaning no agent bloat or infrastructure work to get a baseline within weeks. Skip this if you need deep behavioral analytics or risk scoring tied to actual threat exposure; Havoc Shield catalogs what you have, not what can actually hurt you.
Automates asset discovery, visibility, and mapping to reduce attack surface.
Tool for inventorying hardware and software assets in an org's infrastructure.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing CyDeploy CyVentory vs Havoc Shield Asset Inventory for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
CyDeploy CyVentory: Automates asset discovery, visibility, and mapping to reduce attack surface. built by CyDeploy. Core capabilities include Automated asset discovery, Asset visibility and mapping, Attack surface identification and reduction..
Havoc Shield Asset Inventory: Tool for inventorying hardware and software assets in an org's infrastructure. built by Havoc Shield. Core capabilities include Hardware and software asset cataloging, Custom asset category creation, Asset authorization tracking..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
CyDeploy CyVentory differentiates with Automated asset discovery, Asset visibility and mapping, Attack surface identification and reduction. Havoc Shield Asset Inventory differentiates with Hardware and software asset cataloging, Custom asset category creation, Asset authorization tracking.
CyDeploy CyVentory is developed by CyDeploy. Havoc Shield Asset Inventory is developed by Havoc Shield. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
CyDeploy CyVentory and Havoc Shield Asset Inventory serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Inventory. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox