Cycuity Radix: Hardware security verification platform for chip design lifecycle. built by Cycuity. Core capabilities include Static security analysis for RTL designs, Dynamic security verification, Information flow tracking for critical assets..

Emproof Nyx - Hacking Protection: Exploit mitigation tool for C/C++ firmware on embedded systems. built by Emproof. Core capabilities include Exploit mitigation for C/C++ firmware binaries on embedded systems, Stack canary safe initialisation with unpredictable values by default, Selective function-level protection to minimise performance and memory overhead..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.