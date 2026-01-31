CyCraft XCockpit EASM: External attack surface management platform with AI-powered risk assessment. built by CyCraft Technology. Core capabilities include Automated external attack surface discovery, AI-powered security compliance assessment, Leaked credential monitoring across clearnet and darknet..

Zerofox External Attack Surface Management: Discovers and manages internet-facing assets with vulnerability prioritization. built by ZeroFox. Core capabilities include Continuous discovery of internet-facing assets including domains, IPs, and cloud services, Visual mapping of asset relationships and exposure chains, Real-time scanning using attacker-like techniques..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.