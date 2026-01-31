Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
CyCraft XCockpit EASM is a commercial external attack surface management tool by CyCraft Technology. Zerofox External Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by ZeroFox. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in external asset sprawl need XCockpit EASM primarily for its AI-powered leaked credential monitoring across darknet sources, which catches compromised accounts before attackers weaponize them. The platform covers all six NIST CSF 2.0 functions from asset discovery through incident response, with particular depth in continuous monitoring and supply chain risk assessment. Skip this if your organization lacks the resources to act on high-volume daily alerts or if you need mature incident response automation; XCockpit excels at surfacing threats but expects your team to drive remediation.
Zerofox External Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow IT and unmanaged internet-facing assets will get the most from Zerofox External Attack Surface Management; its continuous discovery engine paired with attacker-perspective scanning surfaces exposures that static asset inventories consistently miss. The tool maps NIST ID.AM and ID.RA functions simultaneously, turning raw asset data into risk-ranked remediation queues rather than leaving you with a list of vulnerabilities to triage manually. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 50 internet-facing properties or if you need post-breach forensics; Zerofox is built for discovery and prioritization, not incident response.
External attack surface management platform with AI-powered risk assessment
Discovers and manages internet-facing assets with vulnerability prioritization
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing CyCraft XCockpit EASM vs Zerofox External Attack Surface Management for your external attack surface management needs.
CyCraft XCockpit EASM: External attack surface management platform with AI-powered risk assessment. built by CyCraft Technology. Core capabilities include Automated external attack surface discovery, AI-powered security compliance assessment, Leaked credential monitoring across clearnet and darknet..
Zerofox External Attack Surface Management: Discovers and manages internet-facing assets with vulnerability prioritization. built by ZeroFox. Core capabilities include Continuous discovery of internet-facing assets including domains, IPs, and cloud services, Visual mapping of asset relationships and exposure chains, Real-time scanning using attacker-like techniques..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
CyCraft XCockpit EASM differentiates with Automated external attack surface discovery, AI-powered security compliance assessment, Leaked credential monitoring across clearnet and darknet. Zerofox External Attack Surface Management differentiates with Continuous discovery of internet-facing assets including domains, IPs, and cloud services, Visual mapping of asset relationships and exposure chains, Real-time scanning using attacker-like techniques.
CyCraft XCockpit EASM is developed by CyCraft Technology. Zerofox External Attack Surface Management is developed by ZeroFox. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
CyCraft XCockpit EASM and Zerofox External Attack Surface Management serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox