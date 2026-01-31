CyCraft XCockpit EASM: External attack surface management platform with AI-powered risk assessment. built by CyCraft Technology. Core capabilities include Automated external attack surface discovery, AI-powered security compliance assessment, Leaked credential monitoring across clearnet and darknet..

Outpost24 CyberFlex: EASM platform combined with PTaaS for web app discovery and testing. built by Outpost24. Core capabilities include Discovery of known and unknown application attack surfaces, CREST-certified human-led penetration testing, Shadow IT and Dark Web exposure detection..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.