Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
CyCraft XCockpit EASM is a commercial external attack surface management tool by CyCraft Technology. Outpost24 CyberFlex is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Outpost24. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in external asset sprawl need XCockpit EASM primarily for its AI-powered leaked credential monitoring across darknet sources, which catches compromised accounts before attackers weaponize them. The platform covers all six NIST CSF 2.0 functions from asset discovery through incident response, with particular depth in continuous monitoring and supply chain risk assessment. Skip this if your organization lacks the resources to act on high-volume daily alerts or if you need mature incident response automation; XCockpit excels at surfacing threats but expects your team to drive remediation.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that struggle to find and validate unknown web applications before attackers do should pick Outpost24 CyberFlex; the combination of automated discovery with CREST-certified human penetration testing addresses ID.AM and ID.RA gaps that pure scanning tools leave open. The 12-month consumption model and unlimited re-testing mean you're not penalized for fixing issues quickly, which aligns with how modern dev teams actually work. Skip this if you need EASM without the PTaaS component or if your primary concern is dark web monitoring rather than active testing; Outpost24 is testing-first, not monitoring-first.
External attack surface management platform with AI-powered risk assessment
EASM platform combined with PTaaS for web app discovery and testing
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Common questions about comparing CyCraft XCockpit EASM vs Outpost24 CyberFlex for your external attack surface management needs.
CyCraft XCockpit EASM: External attack surface management platform with AI-powered risk assessment. built by CyCraft Technology. Core capabilities include Automated external attack surface discovery, AI-powered security compliance assessment, Leaked credential monitoring across clearnet and darknet..
Outpost24 CyberFlex: EASM platform combined with PTaaS for web app discovery and testing. built by Outpost24. Core capabilities include Discovery of known and unknown application attack surfaces, CREST-certified human-led penetration testing, Shadow IT and Dark Web exposure detection..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
CyCraft XCockpit EASM differentiates with Automated external attack surface discovery, AI-powered security compliance assessment, Leaked credential monitoring across clearnet and darknet. Outpost24 CyberFlex differentiates with Discovery of known and unknown application attack surfaces, CREST-certified human-led penetration testing, Shadow IT and Dark Web exposure detection.
CyCraft XCockpit EASM is developed by CyCraft Technology. Outpost24 CyberFlex is developed by Outpost24. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
CyCraft XCockpit EASM and Outpost24 CyberFlex serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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