Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
CyCognito Remediation is a commercial external attack surface management tool by CyCognito. Intruder Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Intruder. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Intruder Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and SMB teams with limited security staff will get the most from Intruder Attack Surface Management because its automated discovery and AI-assisted triage actually reduce the noise that kills smaller programs. The platform covers ID.AM and ID.RA well, surfacing both known and shadow assets while flagging emerging threats without requiring a dedicated threat intelligence analyst. Skip this if you need deep incident response orchestration or SOAR capabilities; Intruder stays in the discovery and monitoring lane.
External attack surface mgmt platform with remediation acceleration features
Attack surface mgmt platform with vuln scanning and cloud security features
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Common questions about comparing CyCognito Remediation vs Intruder Attack Surface Management for your external attack surface management needs.
CyCognito Remediation: External attack surface mgmt platform with remediation acceleration features. built by CyCognito. Core capabilities include Risk-based prioritization of security issues, Automated discovery of unknown and unmanaged assets, Active security testing on live assets..
Intruder Attack Surface Management: Attack surface mgmt platform with vuln scanning and cloud security features. built by Intruder. Core capabilities include Automated attack surface discovery, Shadow IT detection, Vulnerability scanning with scheduled scans..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
CyCognito Remediation differentiates with Risk-based prioritization of security issues, Automated discovery of unknown and unmanaged assets, Active security testing on live assets. Intruder Attack Surface Management differentiates with Automated attack surface discovery, Shadow IT detection, Vulnerability scanning with scheduled scans.
CyCognito Remediation is developed by CyCognito. Intruder Attack Surface Management is developed by Intruder. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
CyCognito Remediation integrates with ServiceNow, Jira, Zendesk, Tenable, Splunk. Intruder Attack Surface Management integrates with AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, Drata. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
CyCognito Remediation and Intruder Attack Surface Management serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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