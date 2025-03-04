Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
CyCognito External Exposure Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by CyCognito. Red Sift Red Sift Radar is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Red Sift. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
CyCognito External Exposure Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unmanaged internet-facing assets will see immediate value in CyCognito External Exposure Management; the seedless discovery and autonomous validation work without requiring asset lists or credential sprawl. The platform covers four distinct NIST CSF 2.0 functions,asset management, risk assessment, infrastructure resilience, and continuous monitoring,which translates to real coverage across discovery, testing, and remediation validation rather than stopping at inventory. Skip this if your organization lacks dedicated resources to own and action remediation workflows; CyCognito surfaces exposure aggressively, and without someone driving closure, you'll accumulate alert fatigue instead of reducing risk.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams struggling to map and prioritize their exposed attack surface will benefit most from Red Sift Radar's LLM-driven approach to converting raw internet-scale intelligence into actionable remediation paths. The platform covers ID.AM and ID.RA across NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it surfaces what you own and what actually threatens it, then tells you how to fix it in order of real risk. Skip this if your organization needs deep integration with existing ticketing workflows or has security teams too resource-constrained to act on findings; Radar assumes you can operationalize the insights it generates.
External attack surface mgmt platform with continuous discovery & validation
LLM-powered security platform for finding and fixing security gaps
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Common questions about comparing CyCognito External Exposure Management vs Red Sift Red Sift Radar for your external attack surface management needs.
CyCognito External Exposure Management: External attack surface mgmt platform with continuous discovery & validation. built by CyCognito. Core capabilities include Seedless discovery of internet-facing assets, Continuous monitoring with daily scans, Cyber asset inventory with business and technical context..
Red Sift Red Sift Radar: LLM-powered security platform for finding and fixing security gaps. built by Red Sift. Core capabilities include Internet-scale intelligence integration, LLM-powered security analysis, Actionable security insights..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
CyCognito External Exposure Management differentiates with Seedless discovery of internet-facing assets, Continuous monitoring with daily scans, Cyber asset inventory with business and technical context. Red Sift Red Sift Radar differentiates with Internet-scale intelligence integration, LLM-powered security analysis, Actionable security insights.
CyCognito External Exposure Management is developed by CyCognito. Red Sift Red Sift Radar is developed by Red Sift. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
CyCognito External Exposure Management and Red Sift Red Sift Radar serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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