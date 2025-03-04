CyCognito External Exposure Management: External attack surface mgmt platform with continuous discovery & validation. built by CyCognito. Core capabilities include Seedless discovery of internet-facing assets, Continuous monitoring with daily scans, Cyber asset inventory with business and technical context..

Red Sift Red Sift Radar: LLM-powered security platform for finding and fixing security gaps. built by Red Sift. Core capabilities include Internet-scale intelligence integration, LLM-powered security analysis, Actionable security insights..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.