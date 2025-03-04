Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
CyCognito External Exposure Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by CyCognito. Detectify Surface Monitoring is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Detectify. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
CyCognito External Exposure Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unmanaged internet-facing assets will see immediate value in CyCognito External Exposure Management; the seedless discovery and autonomous validation work without requiring asset lists or credential sprawl. The platform covers four distinct NIST CSF 2.0 functions,asset management, risk assessment, infrastructure resilience, and continuous monitoring,which translates to real coverage across discovery, testing, and remediation validation rather than stopping at inventory. Skip this if your organization lacks dedicated resources to own and action remediation workflows; CyCognito surfaces exposure aggressively, and without someone driving closure, you'll accumulate alert fatigue instead of reducing risk.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that struggle to track internet-facing assets across multiple cloud providers will get the most from Detectify Surface Monitoring. Its automatic subdomain discovery and payload-based testing catch misconfigurations that passive scanning misses, and it maps directly to NIST ID.AM and DE.CM, the two functions most security teams underinvest in. Skip this if your org needs deep application scanning or prioritizes known-vulnerability remediation over asset visibility; Detectify assumes you've already cataloged what's out there and want continuous monitoring of what's exposed.
External attack surface mgmt platform with continuous discovery & validation
Monitors internet-facing subdomains for vulnerabilities and misconfigurations
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Common questions about comparing CyCognito External Exposure Management vs Detectify Surface Monitoring for your external attack surface management needs.
CyCognito External Exposure Management: External attack surface mgmt platform with continuous discovery & validation. built by CyCognito. Core capabilities include Seedless discovery of internet-facing assets, Continuous monitoring with daily scans, Cyber asset inventory with business and technical context..
Detectify Surface Monitoring: Monitors internet-facing subdomains for vulnerabilities and misconfigurations. built by Detectify. Core capabilities include Automatic subdomain discovery and monitoring, Continuous vulnerability scanning, Payload-based security testing..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
CyCognito External Exposure Management differentiates with Seedless discovery of internet-facing assets, Continuous monitoring with daily scans, Cyber asset inventory with business and technical context. Detectify Surface Monitoring differentiates with Automatic subdomain discovery and monitoring, Continuous vulnerability scanning, Payload-based security testing.
CyCognito External Exposure Management is developed by CyCognito. Detectify Surface Monitoring is developed by Detectify. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
CyCognito External Exposure Management integrates with ServiceNow, Jira, Splunk, Zendesk, Armis and 7 more. Detectify Surface Monitoring integrates with Jira, Slack. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
CyCognito External Exposure Management and Detectify Surface Monitoring serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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