CyCognito Contextualization: Attack surface asset classification and contextualization platform. built by CyCognito. Core capabilities include Automatic asset classification by business context and ownership, Asset Attractiveness metric assessment, Asset Discoverability metric assessment..

Pentera Surface: External attack surface mgmt with automated pentesting and validation. built by Pentera. Core capabilities include Continuous attack surface mapping and asset discovery, OSINT-based reconnaissance of external assets, Automated penetration testing aligned to OWASP and MITRE ATT&CK..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.