Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cycode Source Code Leakage Detection is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Cycode. StepSecurity CI/CD Security is a commercial software composition analysis tool by StepSecurity. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Cycode Source Code Leakage Detection
Development teams and AppSec programs worried about proprietary code ending up in public repositories will find real value in Cycode Source Code Leakage Detection's real-time monitoring and public exposure scanning, which catches what developers accidentally commit before it spreads. The tool maps cleanly to NIST ID.AM and DE.CM, meaning it's built to inventory your code assets and continuously watch for unauthorized exposure rather than recover after breach. Skip this if your primary concern is securing dependencies or vulnerable libraries; Cycode doesn't do dependency analysis, and pairing it with a true SCA tool will be necessary for complete supply chain visibility.
Teams deploying GitHub Actions at scale need StepSecurity CI/CD Security because it's the only tool that catches runtime anomalies inside your CI/CD jobs before they exfiltrate data or compromise artifacts. The platform correlates network, file, and process activity directly to job steps and blocks egress traffic based on learned baselines, covering the DE.CM and DE.AE functions of NIST CSF 2.0 where most CI/CD tools go silent. Skip this if your pipelines don't touch GitHub Actions or if you're still shopping for a single unified SAST/SCA/scanning platform; StepSecurity owns the runtime layer, not the code analysis layer.
Detects and prevents source code leakage and suspicious behavior.
CI/CD security platform for GitHub Actions with runtime threat detection
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Common questions about comparing Cycode Source Code Leakage Detection vs StepSecurity CI/CD Security for your software composition analysis needs.
Cycode Source Code Leakage Detection: Detects and prevents source code leakage and suspicious behavior. built by Cycode. Core capabilities include Source code leakage detection, Suspicious behavior identification, Public code exposure monitoring..
StepSecurity CI/CD Security: CI/CD security platform for GitHub Actions with runtime threat detection. built by StepSecurity. Core capabilities include Real-time monitoring of network, file, and process activity on CI/CD runners, CI/CD aware event correlation linking security events to specific job steps, Automated baseline creation for job network behavior..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cycode Source Code Leakage Detection differentiates with Source code leakage detection, Suspicious behavior identification, Public code exposure monitoring. StepSecurity CI/CD Security differentiates with Real-time monitoring of network, file, and process activity on CI/CD runners, CI/CD aware event correlation linking security events to specific job steps, Automated baseline creation for job network behavior.
Cycode Source Code Leakage Detection is developed by Cycode. StepSecurity CI/CD Security is developed by StepSecurity. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cycode Source Code Leakage Detection and StepSecurity CI/CD Security serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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