Cycode Source Code Leakage Detection: Detects and prevents source code leakage and suspicious behavior. built by Cycode. Core capabilities include Source code leakage detection, Suspicious behavior identification, Public code exposure monitoring..

SCANOSS Encryption Dataset: Identifies cryptographic algorithms and libraries in code for compliance. built by SCANOSS. Core capabilities include Cryptographic library and algorithm identification, Source code and binary file scanning, ECCN classification for export compliance..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.