Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cycode Source Code Leakage Detection is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Cycode. Jsmon 2.0 is a commercial software composition analysis tool by JSmon. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Cycode Source Code Leakage Detection
Development teams and AppSec programs worried about proprietary code ending up in public repositories will find real value in Cycode Source Code Leakage Detection's real-time monitoring and public exposure scanning, which catches what developers accidentally commit before it spreads. The tool maps cleanly to NIST ID.AM and DE.CM, meaning it's built to inventory your code assets and continuously watch for unauthorized exposure rather than recover after breach. Skip this if your primary concern is securing dependencies or vulnerable libraries; Cycode doesn't do dependency analysis, and pairing it with a true SCA tool will be necessary for complete supply chain visibility.
Startups and SMBs shipping web applications need Jsmon 2.0 to catch malicious third-party scripts and dependency poisoning before they reach production, which larger SCA tools often deprioritize in favor of container scanning. The tool covers NIST GV.SC supply chain risk management and ID.AM asset discovery across JavaScript dependencies, and its browser extensions plus Burp integration mean security can actually scan what developers are pulling in, not just what's declared in package.json. Skip this if your threat model is primarily backend or if you need secrets management to feed into a centralized vault; Jsmon detects exposed keys but doesn't orchestrate rotation.
Detects and prevents source code leakage and suspicious behavior.
JavaScript security scanner for detecting vulnerabilities in third-party scripts
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Cycode Source Code Leakage Detection vs Jsmon 2.0 for your software composition analysis needs.
Cycode Source Code Leakage Detection: Detects and prevents source code leakage and suspicious behavior. built by Cycode. Core capabilities include Source code leakage detection, Suspicious behavior identification, Public code exposure monitoring..
Jsmon 2.0: JavaScript security scanner for detecting vulnerabilities in third-party scripts. built by JSmon. Core capabilities include JavaScript file scanning and analysis, Third-party dependency vulnerability detection, Secret and API key exposure detection..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cycode Source Code Leakage Detection differentiates with Source code leakage detection, Suspicious behavior identification, Public code exposure monitoring. Jsmon 2.0 differentiates with JavaScript file scanning and analysis, Third-party dependency vulnerability detection, Secret and API key exposure detection.
Cycode Source Code Leakage Detection is developed by Cycode. Jsmon 2.0 is developed by JSmon. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cycode Source Code Leakage Detection and Jsmon 2.0 serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox