Cycode Source Code Leakage Detection

Development teams and AppSec programs worried about proprietary code ending up in public repositories will find real value in Cycode Source Code Leakage Detection's real-time monitoring and public exposure scanning, which catches what developers accidentally commit before it spreads. The tool maps cleanly to NIST ID.AM and DE.CM, meaning it's built to inventory your code assets and continuously watch for unauthorized exposure rather than recover after breach. Skip this if your primary concern is securing dependencies or vulnerable libraries; Cycode doesn't do dependency analysis, and pairing it with a true SCA tool will be necessary for complete supply chain visibility.