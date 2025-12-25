Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cycode Source Code Leakage Detection is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Cycode. JFrog Artifactory is a commercial software composition analysis tool by JFrog. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Cycode Source Code Leakage Detection
Development teams and AppSec programs worried about proprietary code ending up in public repositories will find real value in Cycode Source Code Leakage Detection's real-time monitoring and public exposure scanning, which catches what developers accidentally commit before it spreads. The tool maps cleanly to NIST ID.AM and DE.CM, meaning it's built to inventory your code assets and continuously watch for unauthorized exposure rather than recover after breach. Skip this if your primary concern is securing dependencies or vulnerable libraries; Cycode doesn't do dependency analysis, and pairing it with a true SCA tool will be necessary for complete supply chain visibility.
Enterprise DevOps and security teams managing complex software supply chains need Artifactory because it's the only artifact repository that enforces security policy at the point where code becomes deployable software. It covers the full NIST GV.SC supply chain risk management function,from compromised package detection through attestation collection to policy gates,which most SCA tools only touch from the edges. Skip this if your organization still treats artifact management as separate from security; Artifactory requires treating them as one system.
Detects and prevents source code leakage and suspicious behavior.
Universal artifact repository & software supply chain security platform
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Common questions about comparing Cycode Source Code Leakage Detection vs JFrog Artifactory for your software composition analysis needs.
Cycode Source Code Leakage Detection: Detects and prevents source code leakage and suspicious behavior. built by Cycode. Core capabilities include Source code leakage detection, Suspicious behavior identification, Public code exposure monitoring..
JFrog Artifactory: Universal artifact repository & software supply chain security platform. built by JFrog. Core capabilities include Universal artifact repository management, Code-to-runtime vulnerability scanning, SBOM generation..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cycode Source Code Leakage Detection differentiates with Source code leakage detection, Suspicious behavior identification, Public code exposure monitoring. JFrog Artifactory differentiates with Universal artifact repository management, Code-to-runtime vulnerability scanning, SBOM generation.
Cycode Source Code Leakage Detection is developed by Cycode. JFrog Artifactory is developed by JFrog. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cycode Source Code Leakage Detection and JFrog Artifactory serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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