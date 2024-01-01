Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cycode Source Code Leakage Detection is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Cycode. Exodos Labs Exodos Labs Platform is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Exodos Labs. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Cycode Source Code Leakage Detection
Development teams and AppSec programs worried about proprietary code ending up in public repositories will find real value in Cycode Source Code Leakage Detection's real-time monitoring and public exposure scanning, which catches what developers accidentally commit before it spreads. The tool maps cleanly to NIST ID.AM and DE.CM, meaning it's built to inventory your code assets and continuously watch for unauthorized exposure rather than recover after breach. Skip this if your primary concern is securing dependencies or vulnerable libraries; Cycode doesn't do dependency analysis, and pairing it with a true SCA tool will be necessary for complete supply chain visibility.
Exodos Labs Exodos Labs Platform
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in SBOM sprawl across multiple build systems and suppliers need Exodos Labs Platform because it actually tracks version lineage and correlates components to vulnerabilities instead of just collecting SBOMs. The platform covers the full supply chain risk path from GV.SC through RS.MI, including automated policy validation and audit-ready evidence trails that satisfy compliance requirements without manual work. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 50 developers or hasn't yet standardized on CI/CD pipelines; the API-first architecture assumes infrastructure maturity that smaller teams often lack.
Detects and prevents source code leakage and suspicious behavior.
Unified SBOM management platform for supply chain security, compliance, and license
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Common questions about comparing Cycode Source Code Leakage Detection vs Exodos Labs Exodos Labs Platform for your software composition analysis needs.
Cycode Source Code Leakage Detection: Detects and prevents source code leakage and suspicious behavior. built by Cycode. Core capabilities include Source code leakage detection, Suspicious behavior identification, Public code exposure monitoring..
Exodos Labs Exodos Labs Platform: Unified SBOM management platform for supply chain security, compliance, and license. built by Exodos Labs. Core capabilities include Automated SBOM ingestion from CI/CD pipelines, APIs, and suppliers, Versioned SBOM tracking across builds, releases, and products, Policy-based SBOM validation and immutable audit trails..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cycode Source Code Leakage Detection differentiates with Source code leakage detection, Suspicious behavior identification, Public code exposure monitoring. Exodos Labs Exodos Labs Platform differentiates with Automated SBOM ingestion from CI/CD pipelines, APIs, and suppliers, Versioned SBOM tracking across builds, releases, and products, Policy-based SBOM validation and immutable audit trails.
Cycode Source Code Leakage Detection is developed by Cycode. Exodos Labs Exodos Labs Platform is developed by Exodos Labs founded in 2024-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cycode Source Code Leakage Detection and Exodos Labs Exodos Labs Platform serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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