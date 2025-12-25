Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cycode Secrets Detection and Scanning is a commercial static application security testing tool by Cycode. Xygeni Secrets Security is a commercial static application security testing tool by Xygeni. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Cycode Secrets Detection and Scanning
Development teams shipping code across multiple repositories and CI/CD platforms need Cycode Secrets Detection and Scanning to catch hardcoded credentials before they reach production, and it does this across the full SDLC rather than just at commit time. The tool's integration with Azure DevOps and developer productivity scanning tools means secrets get caught in the workflows engineers already use, reducing alert fatigue from false positives in other solutions. Skip this if your organization treats secrets management as a compliance checkbox rather than an operational priority; Cycode assumes teams want continuous remediation workflows, not just detection logs.
Teams shipping code at velocity who can't afford secrets in production should pick Xygeni Secrets Security for its differential baseline scanning and pre-commit blocking, which stop leaks before they reach repositories instead of chasing them afterward. The tool covers the full SDLC from pre-commit through production with real-time monitoring and automated revocation, and its context-based severity model cuts noise on false positives that plague generic scanners. Skip this if your org needs secrets management as a separate vault product; Xygeni detects and flags, but doesn't store or rotate secrets natively.
Scans and detects hardcoded secrets across SDLC and dev tools
Detects and prevents secrets leakage across the software development lifecycle
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Cycode Secrets Detection and Scanning vs Xygeni Secrets Security for your static application security testing needs.
Cycode Secrets Detection and Scanning: Scans and detects hardcoded secrets across SDLC and dev tools. built by Cycode. Core capabilities include Continuous secrets scanning across SDLC, Hardcoded secrets detection, Secret remediation workflows..
Xygeni Secrets Security: Detects and prevents secrets leakage across the software development lifecycle. built by Xygeni. Core capabilities include Secrets scanning across files, images, repositories, and container images, Git history scanning with differential baseline comparison, Pre-commit and pre-push hooks for early detection..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cycode Secrets Detection and Scanning differentiates with Continuous secrets scanning across SDLC, Hardcoded secrets detection, Secret remediation workflows. Xygeni Secrets Security differentiates with Secrets scanning across files, images, repositories, and container images, Git history scanning with differential baseline comparison, Pre-commit and pre-push hooks for early detection.
Cycode Secrets Detection and Scanning is developed by Cycode. Xygeni Secrets Security is developed by Xygeni. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cycode Secrets Detection and Scanning and Xygeni Secrets Security serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover DEVSECOPS, Secrets Management. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox