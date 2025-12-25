Cycode Secrets Detection and Scanning: Scans and detects hardcoded secrets across SDLC and dev tools. built by Cycode. Core capabilities include Continuous secrets scanning across SDLC, Hardcoded secrets detection, Secret remediation workflows..

TruffleHog Analyze: Analyzes leaked secrets to reveal ownership, access scope, and permissions. built by Truffle Security. Core capabilities include Automatic API querying to enrich secret findings with ownership and permissions data, Identification of secret creators and owners, Analysis of access scope showing which services and resources secrets can access..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.