Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cycode Secrets Detection and Scanning is a commercial static application security testing tool by Cycode. Spectral Stop leaks at the source! is a commercial static application security testing tool by Spectral. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Cycode Secrets Detection and Scanning
Development teams shipping code across multiple repositories and CI/CD platforms need Cycode Secrets Detection and Scanning to catch hardcoded credentials before they reach production, and it does this across the full SDLC rather than just at commit time. The tool's integration with Azure DevOps and developer productivity scanning tools means secrets get caught in the workflows engineers already use, reducing alert fatigue from false positives in other solutions. Skip this if your organization treats secrets management as a compliance checkbox rather than an operational priority; Cycode assumes teams want continuous remediation workflows, not just detection logs.
Spectral Stop leaks at the source!
Startups and early-stage SMBs shipping code fast will get real value from Spectral Stop leaks at the source! because it catches secrets and PII in pull requests before they hit repositories, not after breach discovery. The tool covers PR.DS (data confidentiality) and PR.PS (platform integrity) under NIST CSF 2.0, blocking the most preventable class of cloud credential leaks at source. Skip this if you need post-deployment scanning across production infrastructure; Spectral is code-stage only and won't help you inventory secrets already in running systems.
Scans and detects hardcoded secrets across SDLC and dev tools
Prevents secrets & sensitive data leaks in code at source
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Common questions about comparing Cycode Secrets Detection and Scanning vs Spectral Stop leaks at the source! for your static application security testing needs.
Cycode Secrets Detection and Scanning: Scans and detects hardcoded secrets across SDLC and dev tools. built by Cycode. Core capabilities include Continuous secrets scanning across SDLC, Hardcoded secrets detection, Secret remediation workflows..
Spectral Stop leaks at the source!: Prevents secrets & sensitive data leaks in code at source. built by Spectral. Core capabilities include Secrets detection in code, Data leak prevention, Source code scanning..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cycode Secrets Detection and Scanning differentiates with Continuous secrets scanning across SDLC, Hardcoded secrets detection, Secret remediation workflows. Spectral Stop leaks at the source! differentiates with Secrets detection in code, Data leak prevention, Source code scanning.
Cycode Secrets Detection and Scanning is developed by Cycode. Spectral Stop leaks at the source! is developed by Spectral. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cycode Secrets Detection and Scanning and Spectral Stop leaks at the source! serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover DEVSECOPS, Secret Detection, Secrets Management. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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