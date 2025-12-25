Cycode Secrets Detection and Scanning: Scans and detects hardcoded secrets across SDLC and dev tools. built by Cycode. Core capabilities include Continuous secrets scanning across SDLC, Hardcoded secrets detection, Secret remediation workflows..

Spectral Stop leaks at the source!: Prevents secrets & sensitive data leaks in code at source. built by Spectral. Core capabilities include Secrets detection in code, Data leak prevention, Source code scanning..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.