Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cycode Secrets Detection and Scanning is a commercial static application security testing tool by Cycode. Secrets Scanner is a commercial static application security testing tool by ZeroPath. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Cycode Secrets Detection and Scanning
Development teams shipping code across multiple repositories and CI/CD platforms need Cycode Secrets Detection and Scanning to catch hardcoded credentials before they reach production, and it does this across the full SDLC rather than just at commit time. The tool's integration with Azure DevOps and developer productivity scanning tools means secrets get caught in the workflows engineers already use, reducing alert fatigue from false positives in other solutions. Skip this if your organization treats secrets management as a compliance checkbox rather than an operational priority; Cycode assumes teams want continuous remediation workflows, not just detection logs.
SMB and mid-market development teams with CI/CD pipelines across multiple cloud providers will see immediate payoff from Secrets Scanner because its 700+ detectors actually catch the credential types you use, not generic patterns. The AI-based false positive filtering matters here; most teams disable secret scanning after weeks of noise, but ZeroPath's ML reduces alert fatigue enough that your engineers will actually remediate findings. Skip this if you need secrets management and rotation handled within the same platform; Secrets Scanner detects and guides remediation, but doesn't become your credential vault.
Scans and detects hardcoded secrets across SDLC and dev tools
Detects API keys, passwords, and tokens in code with AI-based false positive filtering.
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Common questions about comparing Cycode Secrets Detection and Scanning vs Secrets Scanner for your static application security testing needs.
Cycode Secrets Detection and Scanning: Scans and detects hardcoded secrets across SDLC and dev tools. built by Cycode. Core capabilities include Continuous secrets scanning across SDLC, Hardcoded secrets detection, Secret remediation workflows..
Secrets Scanner: Detects API keys, passwords, and tokens in code with AI-based false positive filtering. built by ZeroPath. Core capabilities include 700+ pre-built secret detectors for AWS, GCP, Azure, GitHub, Stripe, Twilio, SendGrid, Slack, Discord and more, AI-based false positive reduction using machine learning, CVSS 4.0 risk-based prioritization considering credential type, exposure, and expiration..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cycode Secrets Detection and Scanning differentiates with Continuous secrets scanning across SDLC, Hardcoded secrets detection, Secret remediation workflows. Secrets Scanner differentiates with 700+ pre-built secret detectors for AWS, GCP, Azure, GitHub, Stripe, Twilio, SendGrid, Slack, Discord and more, AI-based false positive reduction using machine learning, CVSS 4.0 risk-based prioritization considering credential type, exposure, and expiration.
Cycode Secrets Detection and Scanning is developed by Cycode. Secrets Scanner is developed by ZeroPath. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cycode Secrets Detection and Scanning integrates with Azure DevOps. Secrets Scanner integrates with Git, GitHub, AWS, GCP, Azure and 5 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Cycode Secrets Detection and Scanning and Secrets Scanner serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Secret Detection, Secrets Management. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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