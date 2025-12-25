Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cycode Secrets Detection and Scanning is a commercial static application security testing tool by Cycode. JFrog Advanced Security is a commercial static application security testing tool by JFrog. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Cycode Secrets Detection and Scanning
Development teams shipping code across multiple repositories and CI/CD platforms need Cycode Secrets Detection and Scanning to catch hardcoded credentials before they reach production, and it does this across the full SDLC rather than just at commit time. The tool's integration with Azure DevOps and developer productivity scanning tools means secrets get caught in the workflows engineers already use, reducing alert fatigue from false positives in other solutions. Skip this if your organization treats secrets management as a compliance checkbox rather than an operational priority; Cycode assumes teams want continuous remediation workflows, not just detection logs.
Teams managing software supply chain risk across development and artifact repositories should pick JFrog Advanced Security for its contextual vulnerability analysis powered by JFrog's own security research team, which catches exploitability signals that generic scanners miss. The platform covers SAST, SCA, secrets detection, and IaC scanning with native Artifactory integration, addressing the full NIST supply chain risk (GV.SC) and platform security (PR.PS) functions. Skip this if your primary concern is runtime detection or if you need DAST capabilities; JFrog's strength is shifting left, not catching exploits in production.
Scans and detects hardcoded secrets across SDLC and dev tools
App security testing platform with SAST, SCA, secrets detection, and IaC scanning
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Common questions about comparing Cycode Secrets Detection and Scanning vs JFrog Advanced Security for your static application security testing needs.
Cycode Secrets Detection and Scanning: Scans and detects hardcoded secrets across SDLC and dev tools. built by Cycode. Core capabilities include Continuous secrets scanning across SDLC, Hardcoded secrets detection, Secret remediation workflows..
JFrog Advanced Security: App security testing platform with SAST, SCA, secrets detection, and IaC scanning. built by JFrog. Core capabilities include Vulnerability contextual analysis with JFrog Security Research Team data, Static Application Security Testing (SAST) for source code, Secret detection in source code and binaries..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cycode Secrets Detection and Scanning differentiates with Continuous secrets scanning across SDLC, Hardcoded secrets detection, Secret remediation workflows. JFrog Advanced Security differentiates with Vulnerability contextual analysis with JFrog Security Research Team data, Static Application Security Testing (SAST) for source code, Secret detection in source code and binaries.
Cycode Secrets Detection and Scanning is developed by Cycode. JFrog Advanced Security is developed by JFrog. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cycode Secrets Detection and Scanning integrates with Azure DevOps. JFrog Advanced Security integrates with JFrog Artifactory, IDEs. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Cycode Secrets Detection and Scanning and JFrog Advanced Security serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover DEVSECOPS, Secret Detection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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