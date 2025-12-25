Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cycode SAST - Static Application Security Testing is a commercial static application security testing tool by Cycode. Veribee is a commercial static application security testing tool by VeriBee. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Cycode SAST - Static Application Security Testing
Mid-market and enterprise development teams that need SAST to actually reach developers will find Cycode SAST worthwhile; its CI/CD integration and developer-focused reporting cut through the noise of false positives that sink adoption on other scanners. The platform supports 20+ languages natively and ships as part of Cycode's broader ASPM offering, which maps directly to NIST PR.PS for consistent platform security hardening. Skip this if your primary gap is in risk assessment and prioritization across your entire application portfolio; Cycode is built for scan-to-fix velocity, not enterprise-wide risk orchestration.
Teams shipping code at startup velocity who can't afford false positives drowning their developers will find Veribee's formal verification approach cuts signal-to-noise dramatically compared to rule-based SAST tools. The hybrid deployment model and SOC-2 reporting flatten the compliance overhead for early-stage companies scaling toward mid-market customers. Skip this if you need broad vulnerability coverage across multiple languages and frameworks; Veribee's small vendor footprint means narrower language support and less community tooling integration than established competitors.
SAST scanner for identifying security vulnerabilities in source code
Source code verification tool that finds bugs and security vulnerabilities
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Common questions about comparing Cycode SAST - Static Application Security Testing vs Veribee for your static application security testing needs.
Cycode SAST - Static Application Security Testing: SAST scanner for identifying security vulnerabilities in source code. built by Cycode. Core capabilities include Static code analysis for security vulnerabilities, Integration into CI/CD pipelines, Multi-language code scanning..
Veribee: Source code verification tool that finds bugs and security vulnerabilities. built by VeriBee. Core capabilities include Source code verification and analysis, Bug detection in software code, Security vulnerability identification..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cycode SAST - Static Application Security Testing differentiates with Static code analysis for security vulnerabilities, Integration into CI/CD pipelines, Multi-language code scanning. Veribee differentiates with Source code verification and analysis, Bug detection in software code, Security vulnerability identification.
Cycode SAST - Static Application Security Testing is developed by Cycode. Veribee is developed by VeriBee. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cycode SAST - Static Application Security Testing and Veribee serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD, Source Code Analysis. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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