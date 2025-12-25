Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cycode SAST - Static Application Security Testing is a commercial static application security testing tool by Cycode. Fluid Attacks SAST is a commercial static application security testing tool by Fluid Attacks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Cycode SAST - Static Application Security Testing
Mid-market and enterprise development teams that need SAST to actually reach developers will find Cycode SAST worthwhile; its CI/CD integration and developer-focused reporting cut through the noise of false positives that sink adoption on other scanners. The platform supports 20+ languages natively and ships as part of Cycode's broader ASPM offering, which maps directly to NIST PR.PS for consistent platform security hardening. Skip this if your primary gap is in risk assessment and prioritization across your entire application portfolio; Cycode is built for scan-to-fix velocity, not enterprise-wide risk orchestration.
Development teams moving fast in CI/CD pipelines need Fluid Attacks SAST primarily for its reattack validation feature, which actually verifies that fixes work rather than just flagging them as closed. The tool covers 13+ languages with native Git OAuth integration across GitHub, GitLab, Azure, and Bitbucket, meaning zero friction to drop into existing workflows. Skip this if you need CSPM or IaC scanning as your primary concern; Fluid Attacks treats infrastructure-as-code as secondary to source code vulnerability detection.
SAST scanner for identifying security vulnerabilities in source code
SAST tool for continuous source code vulnerability scanning and remediation
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Common questions about comparing Cycode SAST - Static Application Security Testing vs Fluid Attacks SAST for your static application security testing needs.
Cycode SAST - Static Application Security Testing: SAST scanner for identifying security vulnerabilities in source code. built by Cycode. Core capabilities include Static code analysis for security vulnerabilities, Integration into CI/CD pipelines, Multi-language code scanning..
Fluid Attacks SAST: SAST tool for continuous source code vulnerability scanning and remediation. built by Fluid Attacks. Core capabilities include Automated source code vulnerability scanning, Git repository integration via OAuth, Multi-language support for 13+ programming languages..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cycode SAST - Static Application Security Testing differentiates with Static code analysis for security vulnerabilities, Integration into CI/CD pipelines, Multi-language code scanning. Fluid Attacks SAST differentiates with Automated source code vulnerability scanning, Git repository integration via OAuth, Multi-language support for 13+ programming languages.
Cycode SAST - Static Application Security Testing is developed by Cycode. Fluid Attacks SAST is developed by Fluid Attacks. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cycode SAST - Static Application Security Testing and Fluid Attacks SAST serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD, Source Code Analysis. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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