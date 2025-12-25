Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cycode IaC Security is a commercial static application security testing tool by Cycode. ZeroPath IaC is a commercial static application security testing tool by ZeroPath. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Teams managing Terraform, Kubernetes, and CloudFormation deployments across SMB to enterprise environments should evaluate Cycode IaC Security if misconfiguration prevention at the planning stage matters more than runtime detection. The tool directly addresses the ID.RA and PR.PS functions of NIST CSF 2.0, shifting left to catch infrastructure drift before it reaches production. Skip this if your primary concern is detecting and responding to active threats in running workloads; Cycode is built for infrastructure-as-code validation, not incident response.
Teams scanning Terraform and CloudFormation at pull request time need ZeroPath IaC to catch misconfigurations before they reach production; the 500+ policies cover AWS, Azure, and GCP simultaneously, which eliminates the multi-tool sprawl most shops tolerate. Compliance checks span CIS, PCI-DSS, HIPAA, and NIST, so SOC 2 audits move faster. This is not for organizations that need runtime detection or drift management after deployment; ZeroPath stops at the IaC gate and doesn't follow infrastructure into production.
IaC security scanning for Kubernetes, Terraform, CloudFormation, and ARM templates
IaC security scanner with 500+ policies for cloud infrastructure misconfigurations
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Cycode IaC Security vs ZeroPath IaC for your static application security testing needs.
Cycode IaC Security: IaC security scanning for Kubernetes, Terraform, CloudFormation, and ARM templates. built by Cycode. Core capabilities include IaC security scanning for Kubernetes, IaC security scanning for Terraform, IaC security scanning for CloudFormation..
ZeroPath IaC: IaC security scanner with 500+ policies for cloud infrastructure misconfigurations. built by ZeroPath. Core capabilities include 500+ pre-built security policies for AWS, Azure, GCP, and Kubernetes, Multi-format IaC scanning (Terraform, CloudFormation, ARM Templates, Kubernetes YAML, Helm Charts, Dockerfiles, Kustomize), Configuration scanning for exposed databases, unencrypted storage, and excessive IAM permissions..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cycode IaC Security differentiates with IaC security scanning for Kubernetes, IaC security scanning for Terraform, IaC security scanning for CloudFormation. ZeroPath IaC differentiates with 500+ pre-built security policies for AWS, Azure, GCP, and Kubernetes, Multi-format IaC scanning (Terraform, CloudFormation, ARM Templates, Kubernetes YAML, Helm Charts, Dockerfiles, Kustomize), Configuration scanning for exposed databases, unencrypted storage, and excessive IAM permissions.
Cycode IaC Security is developed by Cycode. ZeroPath IaC is developed by ZeroPath. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cycode IaC Security and ZeroPath IaC serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Infrastructure As Code, Kubernetes. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox