Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cycode IaC Security is a commercial static application security testing tool by Cycode. Xygeni IaC Security is a commercial static application security testing tool by Xygeni. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Teams managing Terraform, Kubernetes, and CloudFormation deployments across SMB to enterprise environments should evaluate Cycode IaC Security if misconfiguration prevention at the planning stage matters more than runtime detection. The tool directly addresses the ID.RA and PR.PS functions of NIST CSF 2.0, shifting left to catch infrastructure drift before it reaches production. Skip this if your primary concern is detecting and responding to active threats in running workloads; Cycode is built for infrastructure-as-code validation, not incident response.
SMB and mid-market teams deploying infrastructure as code across multiple cloud providers will get the most from Xygeni IaC Security because it catches misconfigurations before they reach production by scanning templates directly in your CI/CD pipeline rather than after deployment. The tool integrates scanning across Git repositories, container registries, and file systems in a single policy engine, which means fewer tool sprawl headaches for lean security teams. Skip this if you need post-deployment remediation as your primary control; Xygeni is built for shift-left prevention, not forensics on live cloud infrastructure that's already running.
IaC security scanning for Kubernetes, Terraform, CloudFormation, and ARM templates
IaC security scanner that detects cloud misconfigurations in CI/CD pipelines
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Common questions about comparing Cycode IaC Security vs Xygeni IaC Security for your static application security testing needs.
Cycode IaC Security: IaC security scanning for Kubernetes, Terraform, CloudFormation, and ARM templates. built by Cycode. Core capabilities include IaC security scanning for Kubernetes, IaC security scanning for Terraform, IaC security scanning for CloudFormation..
Xygeni IaC Security: IaC security scanner that detects cloud misconfigurations in CI/CD pipelines. built by Xygeni. Core capabilities include Cloud misconfiguration detection, IaC template scanning, CI/CD pipeline integration..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cycode IaC Security differentiates with IaC security scanning for Kubernetes, IaC security scanning for Terraform, IaC security scanning for CloudFormation. Xygeni IaC Security differentiates with Cloud misconfiguration detection, IaC template scanning, CI/CD pipeline integration.
Cycode IaC Security is developed by Cycode. Xygeni IaC Security is developed by Xygeni. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cycode IaC Security and Xygeni IaC Security serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Misconfiguration. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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