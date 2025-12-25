Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cycode IaC Security is a commercial static application security testing tool by Cycode. Upwind Code Security is a commercial static application security testing tool by Upwind. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams managing Terraform, Kubernetes, and CloudFormation deployments across SMB to enterprise environments should evaluate Cycode IaC Security if misconfiguration prevention at the planning stage matters more than runtime detection. The tool directly addresses the ID.RA and PR.PS functions of NIST CSF 2.0, shifting left to catch infrastructure drift before it reaches production. Skip this if your primary concern is detecting and responding to active threats in running workloads; Cycode is built for infrastructure-as-code validation, not incident response.
IaC security scanning for Kubernetes, Terraform, CloudFormation, and ARM templates
Code security platform for AI-generated and traditional code with runtime intel
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Cycode IaC Security vs Upwind Code Security for your static application security testing needs.
Cycode IaC Security: IaC security scanning for Kubernetes, Terraform, CloudFormation, and ARM templates. built by Cycode. Core capabilities include IaC security scanning for Kubernetes, IaC security scanning for Terraform, IaC security scanning for CloudFormation..
Upwind Code Security: Code security platform for AI-generated and traditional code with runtime intel. built by Upwind. Core capabilities include Real-time scanning of traditional and AI-generated code for logic flaws and insecure patterns, Automated secret scanning for API keys, tokens, and hardcoded passwords, IDE integration with Cursor and VS Code..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cycode IaC Security differentiates with IaC security scanning for Kubernetes, IaC security scanning for Terraform, IaC security scanning for CloudFormation. Upwind Code Security differentiates with Real-time scanning of traditional and AI-generated code for logic flaws and insecure patterns, Automated secret scanning for API keys, tokens, and hardcoded passwords, IDE integration with Cursor and VS Code.
Cycode IaC Security is developed by Cycode. Upwind Code Security is developed by Upwind. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cycode IaC Security and Upwind Code Security serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Kubernetes. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox