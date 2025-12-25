Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cycode IaC Security is a commercial static application security testing tool by Cycode. Gomboc AI ACSA is a commercial static application security testing tool by Gomboc AI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams managing Terraform, Kubernetes, and CloudFormation deployments across SMB to enterprise environments should evaluate Cycode IaC Security if misconfiguration prevention at the planning stage matters more than runtime detection. The tool directly addresses the ID.RA and PR.PS functions of NIST CSF 2.0, shifting left to catch infrastructure drift before it reaches production. Skip this if your primary concern is detecting and responding to active threats in running workloads; Cycode is built for infrastructure-as-code validation, not incident response.
IaC security scanning for Kubernetes, Terraform, CloudFormation, and ARM templates
AI-powered IaC remediation tool that auto-generates merge-ready security fix PRs.
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Common questions about comparing Cycode IaC Security vs Gomboc AI ACSA for your static application security testing needs.
Cycode IaC Security: IaC security scanning for Kubernetes, Terraform, CloudFormation, and ARM templates. built by Cycode. Core capabilities include IaC security scanning for Kubernetes, IaC security scanning for Terraform, IaC security scanning for CloudFormation..
Gomboc AI ACSA: AI-powered IaC remediation tool that auto-generates merge-ready security fix PRs. built by Gomboc AI. Core capabilities include Automated IaC misconfiguration remediation via pull requests, Deterministic fix generation using the ORL (Outcome Reasoning Layer) execution engine, Full project-wide architecture context analysis for precise, multi-file fixes..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cycode IaC Security differentiates with IaC security scanning for Kubernetes, IaC security scanning for Terraform, IaC security scanning for CloudFormation. Gomboc AI ACSA differentiates with Automated IaC misconfiguration remediation via pull requests, Deterministic fix generation using the ORL (Outcome Reasoning Layer) execution engine, Full project-wide architecture context analysis for precise, multi-file fixes.
Cycode IaC Security is developed by Cycode. Gomboc AI ACSA is developed by Gomboc AI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cycode IaC Security and Gomboc AI ACSA serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Infrastructure As Code, Misconfiguration, Cloud Native. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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