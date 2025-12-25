Cycode ASPM: ASPM platform providing visibility, prioritization, and remediation from code to cloud. built by Cycode. Core capabilities include Real-time application security posture management from code to cloud, Pipeline security for secrets, CI/CD, code leakage, and build hardening, Centralized visibility and management of security findings..

Veracode Risk Manager: ASPM platform that unifies security findings and prioritizes remediation actions. built by Veracode. Core capabilities include Unified security findings aggregation from multiple sources, Automated normalization and deduplication of security findings, Automated investigation and prioritization of issues..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.