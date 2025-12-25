Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cycode ASPM is a commercial application security posture management tool by Cycode. Veracode Risk Manager is a commercial application security posture management tool by Veracode. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in scanner noise will find immediate value in Cycode ASPM's risk-based prioritization engine, which surfaces the vulnerabilities actually worth fixing across fragmented security tools. The platform covers the full NIST asset management and continuous monitoring functions, letting you correlate findings from multiple sources into a single action queue rather than triaging alerts in isolation. Skip this if your organization runs a single scanner or hasn't matured beyond basic CI/CD integration; Cycode's value accrues once you're managing five or more security data sources.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in findings across multiple scanners will see immediate value in Veracode Risk Manager's deduplication and cross-tool normalization, which actually reduces noise instead of just aggregating it. The platform covers the full NIST Identify and Detect spectrum, meaning it surfaces what matters and helps you understand risk context before you start fixing. Skip this if your org is still on a single SAST tool or uses ticket systems as your source of truth for remediation priorities; the ROI clicks fastest when you're already managing fragmented security data across multiple sources.
ASPM platform providing visibility, prioritization, and remediation from code to cloud
ASPM platform that unifies security findings and prioritizes remediation actions
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Common questions about comparing Cycode ASPM vs Veracode Risk Manager for your application security posture management needs.
Cycode ASPM: ASPM platform providing visibility, prioritization, and remediation from code to cloud. built by Cycode. Core capabilities include Real-time application security posture management from code to cloud, Pipeline security for secrets, CI/CD, code leakage, and build hardening, Centralized visibility and management of security findings..
Veracode Risk Manager: ASPM platform that unifies security findings and prioritizes remediation actions. built by Veracode. Core capabilities include Unified security findings aggregation from multiple sources, Automated normalization and deduplication of security findings, Automated investigation and prioritization of issues..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cycode ASPM differentiates with Real-time application security posture management from code to cloud, Pipeline security for secrets, CI/CD, code leakage, and build hardening, Centralized visibility and management of security findings. Veracode Risk Manager differentiates with Unified security findings aggregation from multiple sources, Automated normalization and deduplication of security findings, Automated investigation and prioritization of issues.
Cycode ASPM is developed by Cycode. Veracode Risk Manager is developed by Veracode. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cycode ASPM integrates with Azure DevOps. Veracode Risk Manager integrates with ServiceNow, JIRA, GitLab. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Cycode ASPM and Veracode Risk Manager serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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