Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cycode ASPM is a commercial application security posture management tool by Cycode. Source Defense Platform is a commercial application security posture management tool by Source Defense. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in scanner noise will find immediate value in Cycode ASPM's risk-based prioritization engine, which surfaces the vulnerabilities actually worth fixing across fragmented security tools. The platform covers the full NIST asset management and continuous monitoring functions, letting you correlate findings from multiple sources into a single action queue rather than triaging alerts in isolation. Skip this if your organization runs a single scanner or hasn't matured beyond basic CI/CD integration; Cycode's value accrues once you're managing five or more security data sources.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing high-risk web applications should pick Source Defense Platform if third-party JavaScript is your actual attack surface. The platform's real-time sandboxing and AI-driven detection of formjacking and keylogging attacks addresses a gap most ASPMs ignore, and its support for PCI DSS and GDPR compliance violations gives you the audit trail you need. Skip this if your threat model centers on server-side vulnerabilities or you need deep integration with your existing WAF; Source Defense is client-side focused, which is its strength and its limitation.
ASPM platform providing visibility, prioritization, and remediation from code to cloud
Client-side security platform protecting against JavaScript-based threats
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Common questions about comparing Cycode ASPM vs Source Defense Platform for your application security posture management needs.
Cycode ASPM: ASPM platform providing visibility, prioritization, and remediation from code to cloud. built by Cycode. Core capabilities include Real-time application security posture management from code to cloud, Pipeline security for secrets, CI/CD, code leakage, and build hardening, Centralized visibility and management of security findings..
Source Defense Platform: Client-side security platform protecting against JavaScript-based threats. built by Source Defense. Core capabilities include External scanning and monitoring for client-side threats, AI-driven algorithm detection and alerting, Real-time JavaScript sandboxing and isolation..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cycode ASPM differentiates with Real-time application security posture management from code to cloud, Pipeline security for secrets, CI/CD, code leakage, and build hardening, Centralized visibility and management of security findings. Source Defense Platform differentiates with External scanning and monitoring for client-side threats, AI-driven algorithm detection and alerting, Real-time JavaScript sandboxing and isolation.
Cycode ASPM is developed by Cycode. Source Defense Platform is developed by Source Defense. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cycode ASPM and Source Defense Platform serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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