Cycode ASPM: ASPM platform providing visibility, prioritization, and remediation from code to cloud. built by Cycode. Core capabilities include Real-time application security posture management from code to cloud, Pipeline security for secrets, CI/CD, code leakage, and build hardening, Centralized visibility and management of security findings..

Source Defense Platform: Client-side security platform protecting against JavaScript-based threats. built by Source Defense. Core capabilities include External scanning and monitoring for client-side threats, AI-driven algorithm detection and alerting, Real-time JavaScript sandboxing and isolation..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.