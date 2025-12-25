Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cycode ASPM is a commercial application security posture management tool by Cycode. SaltWorks SaltMiner is a commercial application security posture management tool by Saltworks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in scanner noise will find immediate value in Cycode ASPM's risk-based prioritization engine, which surfaces the vulnerabilities actually worth fixing across fragmented security tools. The platform covers the full NIST asset management and continuous monitoring functions, letting you correlate findings from multiple sources into a single action queue rather than triaging alerts in isolation. Skip this if your organization runs a single scanner or hasn't matured beyond basic CI/CD integration; Cycode's value accrues once you're managing five or more security data sources.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in scan output from fragmented AppSec tools should start here; SaltWorks SaltMiner consolidates and normalizes findings across your entire portfolio so you actually see what's broken instead of fighting duplicate noise. It maps directly to NIST ID.AM and DE.CM by giving you an asset inventory of thousands of applications tied to their scan results and trends, which most point solutions skip entirely. Skip this if your AppSec program is still single-tool or you need runtime application self-protection; SaltMiner is posture reporting, not detection.
ASPM platform providing visibility, prioritization, and remediation from code to cloud
AppSec posture mgmt platform for aggregating & reporting app security data
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Common questions about comparing Cycode ASPM vs SaltWorks SaltMiner for your application security posture management needs.
Cycode ASPM: ASPM platform providing visibility, prioritization, and remediation from code to cloud. built by Cycode. Core capabilities include Real-time application security posture management from code to cloud, Pipeline security for secrets, CI/CD, code leakage, and build hardening, Centralized visibility and management of security findings..
SaltWorks SaltMiner: AppSec posture mgmt platform for aggregating & reporting app security data. built by Saltworks. Core capabilities include Enterprise-wide application security posture snapshot views, Automated aggregation and normalization of results from multiple security tools, Trend reporting for tracking security risk changes over time..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cycode ASPM differentiates with Real-time application security posture management from code to cloud, Pipeline security for secrets, CI/CD, code leakage, and build hardening, Centralized visibility and management of security findings. SaltWorks SaltMiner differentiates with Enterprise-wide application security posture snapshot views, Automated aggregation and normalization of results from multiple security tools, Trend reporting for tracking security risk changes over time.
Cycode ASPM is developed by Cycode. SaltWorks SaltMiner is developed by Saltworks. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cycode ASPM and SaltWorks SaltMiner serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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