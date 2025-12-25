Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cycode ASPM is a commercial application security posture management tool by Cycode. Pathlock SAP Cybersecurity is a commercial application security posture management tool by Pathlock. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in scanner noise will find immediate value in Cycode ASPM's risk-based prioritization engine, which surfaces the vulnerabilities actually worth fixing across fragmented security tools. The platform covers the full NIST asset management and continuous monitoring functions, letting you correlate findings from multiple sources into a single action queue rather than triaging alerts in isolation. Skip this if your organization runs a single scanner or hasn't matured beyond basic CI/CD integration; Cycode's value accrues once you're managing five or more security data sources.
Enterprise security teams managing SAP systems at scale should pick Pathlock SAP Cybersecurity for its transport control and change management visibility, which catches misconfigurations before they reach production. The platform's 70+ transport checks and real-time threat analysis across 1,500+ signatures address NIST DE.CM and DE.AE directly, and S/4HANA migration security handles the specific compliance friction most large SAP shops face. Skip this if your team lacks dedicated SAP expertise or runs a single vanilla instance; Pathlock's value compounds with system complexity and change velocity, not with simplicity.
ASPM platform providing visibility, prioritization, and remediation from code to cloud
SAP application security platform with vulnerability scanning and threat detection
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Common questions about comparing Cycode ASPM vs Pathlock SAP Cybersecurity for your application security posture management needs.
Cycode ASPM: ASPM platform providing visibility, prioritization, and remediation from code to cloud. built by Cycode. Core capabilities include Real-time application security posture management from code to cloud, Pipeline security for secrets, CI/CD, code leakage, and build hardening, Centralized visibility and management of security findings..
Pathlock SAP Cybersecurity: SAP application security platform with vulnerability scanning and threat detection. built by Pathlock. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability scanning with 4,000+ customizable checks, Custom ABAP and UI5 code security scanning with 150+ checks, Transport control with 70+ checks for SAP change management..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cycode ASPM differentiates with Real-time application security posture management from code to cloud, Pipeline security for secrets, CI/CD, code leakage, and build hardening, Centralized visibility and management of security findings. Pathlock SAP Cybersecurity differentiates with Automated vulnerability scanning with 4,000+ customizable checks, Custom ABAP and UI5 code security scanning with 150+ checks, Transport control with 70+ checks for SAP change management.
Cycode ASPM is developed by Cycode. Pathlock SAP Cybersecurity is developed by Pathlock. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cycode ASPM integrates with Azure DevOps. Pathlock SAP Cybersecurity integrates with SIEM. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Cycode ASPM and Pathlock SAP Cybersecurity serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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