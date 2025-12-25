Cycode ASPM: ASPM platform providing visibility, prioritization, and remediation from code to cloud. built by Cycode. Core capabilities include Real-time application security posture management from code to cloud, Pipeline security for secrets, CI/CD, code leakage, and build hardening, Centralized visibility and management of security findings..

Pathlock SAP Cybersecurity: SAP application security platform with vulnerability scanning and threat detection. built by Pathlock. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability scanning with 4,000+ customizable checks, Custom ABAP and UI5 code security scanning with 150+ checks, Transport control with 70+ checks for SAP change management..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.