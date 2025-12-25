Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cycode ASPM is a commercial application security posture management tool by Cycode. Onapsis SAP Cybersecurity Solution is a commercial application security posture management tool by Onapsis. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in scanner noise will find immediate value in Cycode ASPM's risk-based prioritization engine, which surfaces the vulnerabilities actually worth fixing across fragmented security tools. The platform covers the full NIST asset management and continuous monitoring functions, letting you correlate findings from multiple sources into a single action queue rather than triaging alerts in isolation. Skip this if your organization runs a single scanner or hasn't matured beyond basic CI/CD integration; Cycode's value accrues once you're managing five or more security data sources.
Onapsis SAP Cybersecurity Solution
Mid-market and enterprise teams running SAP environments should deploy Onapsis SAP Cybersecurity Solution if patching velocity is your actual bottleneck; the platform automates SAP Notes management and prioritizes remediation by real exploitability rather than CVSS score alone. Integrations with Microsoft Sentinel and CrowdStrike anchor it into existing SOCs, and the privileged rights monitoring plus RFC threat detection cover the attack surface most SAP-specific tools skip. Skip this if your SAP footprint is minimal or you need code security across non-SAP applications; the platform optimizes narrowly for SAP vulnerabilities and BTP, not polyglot application scanning.
ASPM platform providing visibility, prioritization, and remediation from code to cloud
SAP-focused cybersecurity platform for vulnerability mgmt and threat detection
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Common questions about comparing Cycode ASPM vs Onapsis SAP Cybersecurity Solution for your application security posture management needs.
Cycode ASPM: ASPM platform providing visibility, prioritization, and remediation from code to cloud. built by Cycode. Core capabilities include Real-time application security posture management from code to cloud, Pipeline security for secrets, CI/CD, code leakage, and build hardening, Centralized visibility and management of security findings..
Onapsis SAP Cybersecurity Solution: SAP-focused cybersecurity platform for vulnerability mgmt and threat detection. built by Onapsis. Core capabilities include SAP vulnerability scanning and assessment, Unpatched security vulnerability detection, Privileged rights monitoring..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cycode ASPM differentiates with Real-time application security posture management from code to cloud, Pipeline security for secrets, CI/CD, code leakage, and build hardening, Centralized visibility and management of security findings. Onapsis SAP Cybersecurity Solution differentiates with SAP vulnerability scanning and assessment, Unpatched security vulnerability detection, Privileged rights monitoring.
Cycode ASPM is developed by Cycode. Onapsis SAP Cybersecurity Solution is developed by Onapsis. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cycode ASPM integrates with Azure DevOps. Onapsis SAP Cybersecurity Solution integrates with Microsoft Sentinel, CrowdStrike Falcon Next-Gen SIEM. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Cycode ASPM and Onapsis SAP Cybersecurity Solution serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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