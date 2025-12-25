Cycode ASPM: ASPM platform providing visibility, prioritization, and remediation from code to cloud. built by Cycode. Core capabilities include Real-time application security posture management from code to cloud, Pipeline security for secrets, CI/CD, code leakage, and build hardening, Centralized visibility and management of security findings..

Onapsis SAP Cybersecurity Solution: SAP-focused cybersecurity platform for vulnerability mgmt and threat detection. built by Onapsis. Core capabilities include SAP vulnerability scanning and assessment, Unpatched security vulnerability detection, Privileged rights monitoring..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.