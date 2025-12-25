Cycode ASPM: ASPM platform providing visibility, prioritization, and remediation from code to cloud. built by Cycode. Core capabilities include Real-time application security posture management from code to cloud, Pipeline security for secrets, CI/CD, code leakage, and build hardening, Centralized visibility and management of security findings..

Miggo Prove Next-Gen Runtime Vulnerability Prioritization: Runtime vulnerability prioritization using code execution and attack path analysis. built by Miggo. Core capabilities include Runtime vulnerability detection and prioritization, Dynamic service inventory with risk scoring, DeepTracing engine for function-level exploit analysis..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.