Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cycode ASPM is a commercial application security posture management tool by Cycode. Layer Seven Security Cybersecurity Extension for SAP Solutions is a commercial application security posture management tool by Layer Seven Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in scanner noise will find immediate value in Cycode ASPM's risk-based prioritization engine, which surfaces the vulnerabilities actually worth fixing across fragmented security tools. The platform covers the full NIST asset management and continuous monitoring functions, letting you correlate findings from multiple sources into a single action queue rather than triaging alerts in isolation. Skip this if your organization runs a single scanner or hasn't matured beyond basic CI/CD integration; Cycode's value accrues once you're managing five or more security data sources.
Layer Seven Security Cybersecurity Extension for SAP Solutions
Enterprise and mid-market security teams running SAP S/4HANA or HANA will get the most from Layer Seven Security Cybersecurity Extension for SAP Solutions because it's built specifically for SAP's attack surface, not retrofitted from generic application security tools. The platform covers the full NIST Detect and Respond cycle, from automated vulnerability scanning and anomaly detection on SAP event logs through incident forensics, which is rare in this category. Skip this if your organization needs broader application security posture management beyond the SAP ecosystem; the tool's narrow focus is its strength and its limitation.
ASPM platform providing visibility, prioritization, and remediation from code to cloud
Cybersecurity protection platform for SAP systems including S/4HANA and HANA
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Common questions about comparing Cycode ASPM vs Layer Seven Security Cybersecurity Extension for SAP Solutions for your application security posture management needs.
Cycode ASPM: ASPM platform providing visibility, prioritization, and remediation from code to cloud. built by Cycode. Core capabilities include Real-time application security posture management from code to cloud, Pipeline security for secrets, CI/CD, code leakage, and build hardening, Centralized visibility and management of security findings..
Layer Seven Security Cybersecurity Extension for SAP Solutions: Cybersecurity protection platform for SAP systems including S/4HANA and HANA. built by Layer Seven Security. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability scanning for SAP applications, databases and hosts, Patch management for SAP systems, Compliance reporting..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cycode ASPM differentiates with Real-time application security posture management from code to cloud, Pipeline security for secrets, CI/CD, code leakage, and build hardening, Centralized visibility and management of security findings. Layer Seven Security Cybersecurity Extension for SAP Solutions differentiates with Automated vulnerability scanning for SAP applications, databases and hosts, Patch management for SAP systems, Compliance reporting.
Cycode ASPM is developed by Cycode. Layer Seven Security Cybersecurity Extension for SAP Solutions is developed by Layer Seven Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cycode ASPM and Layer Seven Security Cybersecurity Extension for SAP Solutions serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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