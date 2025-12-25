Cycode ASPM: ASPM platform providing visibility, prioritization, and remediation from code to cloud. built by Cycode. Core capabilities include Real-time application security posture management from code to cloud, Pipeline security for secrets, CI/CD, code leakage, and build hardening, Centralized visibility and management of security findings..

Jscrambler Client-Side Protection and Compliance Platform: Client-side JS obfuscation and third-party script protection platform with compliance. built by Jscrambler. Core capabilities include Polymorphic JavaScript obfuscation for first-party code, Self-healing capabilities for obfuscated JavaScript, Environmental integrity checks for first-party JavaScript..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.