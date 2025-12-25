Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cycode ASPM is a commercial application security posture management tool by Cycode. Jscrambler Client-Side Protection and Compliance Platform is a commercial application security posture management tool by Jscrambler. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in scanner noise will find immediate value in Cycode ASPM's risk-based prioritization engine, which surfaces the vulnerabilities actually worth fixing across fragmented security tools. The platform covers the full NIST asset management and continuous monitoring functions, letting you correlate findings from multiple sources into a single action queue rather than triaging alerts in isolation. Skip this if your organization runs a single scanner or hasn't matured beyond basic CI/CD integration; Cycode's value accrues once you're managing five or more security data sources.
Jscrambler Client-Side Protection and Compliance Platform
SMBs and mid-market companies handling payment data on their own websites need Jscrambler Client-Side Protection and Compliance Platform to stop third-party script compromise and data exfiltration at runtime, not just in code review. PCI DSS v4 compliance support with automated payment page blocking and polymorphic obfuscation that self-heals against tampering gives you control over client-side risk that traditional WAFs simply cannot reach. Skip this if your JavaScript is minimal, your third-party vendor footprint is small, or you're building a pure API-first product; the ROI case weakens without exposure at scale.
ASPM platform providing visibility, prioritization, and remediation from code to cloud
Client-side JS obfuscation and third-party script protection platform with compliance.
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Common questions about comparing Cycode ASPM vs Jscrambler Client-Side Protection and Compliance Platform for your application security posture management needs.
Cycode ASPM: ASPM platform providing visibility, prioritization, and remediation from code to cloud. built by Cycode. Core capabilities include Real-time application security posture management from code to cloud, Pipeline security for secrets, CI/CD, code leakage, and build hardening, Centralized visibility and management of security findings..
Jscrambler Client-Side Protection and Compliance Platform: Client-side JS obfuscation and third-party script protection platform with compliance. built by Jscrambler. Core capabilities include Polymorphic JavaScript obfuscation for first-party code, Self-healing capabilities for obfuscated JavaScript, Environmental integrity checks for first-party JavaScript..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cycode ASPM differentiates with Real-time application security posture management from code to cloud, Pipeline security for secrets, CI/CD, code leakage, and build hardening, Centralized visibility and management of security findings. Jscrambler Client-Side Protection and Compliance Platform differentiates with Polymorphic JavaScript obfuscation for first-party code, Self-healing capabilities for obfuscated JavaScript, Environmental integrity checks for first-party JavaScript.
Cycode ASPM is developed by Cycode. Jscrambler Client-Side Protection and Compliance Platform is developed by Jscrambler. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cycode ASPM and Jscrambler Client-Side Protection and Compliance Platform serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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