Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cyclops is a free dynamic application security testing tool. postMessage-tracker is a free dynamic application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Developers and security teams running browser-based applications will find Cyclops useful for catching XSS vulnerabilities during development and testing; it's free and lightweight enough to integrate into any workflow without friction. The 122 GitHub stars suggest real adoption among practitioners who value simplicity over feature bloat. Skip this if you need post-deployment detection or runtime protection for production applications, since Cyclops is a testing-time tool that catches XSS before it ships, not after.
Frontend developers and security teams hunting client-side postMessage vulnerabilities will find immediate value in postMessage-tracker; it surfaces cross-origin messaging flaws that traditional DAST tools routinely miss because they don't instrument browser APIs at runtime. The Chrome Extension's 1,200-plus GitHub stars and zero-friction deployment mean you get signal on the first day without staging a full security scan. Skip this if your threat model doesn't include third-party iframe exploitation or you're already running a maturity level where every postMessage listener has explicit origin validation baked into code review.
A browser with XSS detection capabilities
Track postMessage usage with this Chrome Extension
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Cyclops vs postMessage-tracker for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Cyclops: A browser with XSS detection capabilities..
postMessage-tracker: Track postMessage usage with this Chrome Extension..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cyclops is open-source with 122 GitHub stars. postMessage-tracker is open-source with 1,208 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cyclops and postMessage-tracker serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover Browser Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox