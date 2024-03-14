Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cyclops is a free dynamic application security testing tool. dom-based-xss-finder is a free dynamic application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Developers and security teams running browser-based applications will find Cyclops useful for catching XSS vulnerabilities during development and testing; it's free and lightweight enough to integrate into any workflow without friction. The 122 GitHub stars suggest real adoption among practitioners who value simplicity over feature bloat. Skip this if you need post-deployment detection or runtime protection for production applications, since Cyclops is a testing-time tool that catches XSS before it ships, not after.
Frontend developers and security engineers who need quick DOM XSS validation during code review will appreciate dom-based-xss-finder's zero-friction entry point and free tier. The tool's GitHub presence (72 stars) and focused scanner design mean it catches common sink patterns without the setup tax of commercial DAST platforms. Skip this if your team requires centralized reporting, integration with CI/CD orchestration, or coverage beyond client-side JavaScript vulnerabilities; dom-based-xss-finder is deliberately narrow and manual-workflow oriented.
A browser with XSS detection capabilities
DOM-based XSS vulnerability scanner
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Common questions about comparing Cyclops vs dom-based-xss-finder for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Cyclops: A browser with XSS detection capabilities..
dom-based-xss-finder: DOM-based XSS vulnerability scanner..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cyclops and dom-based-xss-finder serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover XSS, Browser Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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