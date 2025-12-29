Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cyble Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Cyble. Skyhawk Synthesis Security Platform - CSPM is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Skyhawk Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Cyble Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM)
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing sprawl across AWS, Azure, and GCP should pick Cyble Cloud Security Posture Management for its intelligence-backed risk scoring that actually deprioritizes alert fatigue instead of just multiplying it. Agentless deployment across three clouds with real-time asset discovery and automated remediation workflows means your team owns asset inventory and compliance drift detection without hiring DevOps engineers to instrument everything. Skip this if you need deep identity governance or runtime threat detection; Cyble prioritizes the configuration and compliance layer, leaving CIEM and workload protection to adjacent tools.
Skyhawk Synthesis Security Platform - CSPM
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure will benefit most from Skyhawk Synthesis because its daily-updated ML models detect attack sequences across cloud layers that static configuration scanners miss, catching threats before they chain into incidents. The platform covers four of six critical NIST CSF 2.0 Detect and Respond functions, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis. Skip this if your organization needs unified CSPM plus identity governance; Skyhawk prioritizes runtime detection over IAM risk and won't replace a dedicated CIEM tool.
CSPM solution for multi-cloud visibility, compliance, and misconfiguration mgmt
CSPM tool with runtime threat detection, ML models, and auto-remediation.
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Common questions about comparing Cyble Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) vs Skyhawk Synthesis Security Platform - CSPM for your cloud security posture management needs.
Cyble Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM): CSPM solution for multi-cloud visibility, compliance, and misconfiguration mgmt. built by Cyble. Core capabilities include Real-time cloud asset discovery and inventory across multi-cloud environments, Continuous compliance monitoring against GDPR, HIPAA, PCI-DSS frameworks, Misconfiguration detection for storage buckets, IAM roles, and network rules..
Skyhawk Synthesis Security Platform - CSPM: CSPM tool with runtime threat detection, ML models, and auto-remediation. built by Skyhawk Security. Core capabilities include Cloud misconfiguration detection, Compliance reporting, Automatic remediation..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cyble Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) differentiates with Real-time cloud asset discovery and inventory across multi-cloud environments, Continuous compliance monitoring against GDPR, HIPAA, PCI-DSS frameworks, Misconfiguration detection for storage buckets, IAM roles, and network rules. Skyhawk Synthesis Security Platform - CSPM differentiates with Cloud misconfiguration detection, Compliance reporting, Automatic remediation.
Cyble Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) is developed by Cyble. Skyhawk Synthesis Security Platform - CSPM is developed by Skyhawk Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cyble Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) and Skyhawk Synthesis Security Platform - CSPM serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover Misconfiguration. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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