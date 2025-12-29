Cyble Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM): CSPM solution for multi-cloud visibility, compliance, and misconfiguration mgmt. built by Cyble. Core capabilities include Real-time cloud asset discovery and inventory across multi-cloud environments, Continuous compliance monitoring against GDPR, HIPAA, PCI-DSS frameworks, Misconfiguration detection for storage buckets, IAM roles, and network rules..

Skyhawk Synthesis Security Platform - CSPM: CSPM tool with runtime threat detection, ML models, and auto-remediation. built by Skyhawk Security. Core capabilities include Cloud misconfiguration detection, Compliance reporting, Automatic remediation..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.