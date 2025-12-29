Cyble Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM): CSPM solution for multi-cloud visibility, compliance, and misconfiguration mgmt. built by Cyble. Core capabilities include Real-time cloud asset discovery and inventory across multi-cloud environments, Continuous compliance monitoring against GDPR, HIPAA, PCI-DSS frameworks, Misconfiguration detection for storage buckets, IAM roles, and network rules..

Sec1 CloudSight: AI-driven CSPM for multi-cloud risk detection and compliance monitoring. built by Sec1. Core capabilities include Automated risk detection across multi-cloud infrastructures, Continuous compliance monitoring for CIS, NIST, ISO 27001, SOC2, PCI-DSS, HIPAA, Security misconfiguration detection for IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.