Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cyble Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Cyble. Fluid Attacks CSPM is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Fluid Attacks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Cyble Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM)
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing sprawl across AWS, Azure, and GCP should pick Cyble Cloud Security Posture Management for its intelligence-backed risk scoring that actually deprioritizes alert fatigue instead of just multiplying it. Agentless deployment across three clouds with real-time asset discovery and automated remediation workflows means your team owns asset inventory and compliance drift detection without hiring DevOps engineers to instrument everything. Skip this if you need deep identity governance or runtime threat detection; Cyble prioritizes the configuration and compliance layer, leaving CIEM and workload protection to adjacent tools.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure across AWS, Azure, and GCP should pick Fluid Attacks CSPM for its reattack verification capability, which actually validates that fixes work instead of just flagging misconfigurations. The AI-assisted remediation with custom fix options and pentester support addresses the gap most teams face in ID.RA Risk Assessment, turning vulnerability discovery into closure. Skip this if your organization needs a single platform covering code scanning, container security, and cloud posture in one pane; Fluid Attacks is deliberately cloud-posture focused.
CSPM solution for multi-cloud visibility, compliance, and misconfiguration mgmt
CSPM tool for continuous vulnerability scanning across cloud providers
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Common questions about comparing Cyble Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) vs Fluid Attacks CSPM for your cloud security posture management needs.
Cyble Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM): CSPM solution for multi-cloud visibility, compliance, and misconfiguration mgmt. built by Cyble. Core capabilities include Real-time cloud asset discovery and inventory across multi-cloud environments, Continuous compliance monitoring against GDPR, HIPAA, PCI-DSS frameworks, Misconfiguration detection for storage buckets, IAM roles, and network rules..
Fluid Attacks CSPM: CSPM tool for continuous vulnerability scanning across cloud providers. built by Fluid Attacks. Core capabilities include Continuous vulnerability scanning across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud Platform, Cloud misconfiguration detection, Detailed vulnerability reporting through centralized platform..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cyble Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) differentiates with Real-time cloud asset discovery and inventory across multi-cloud environments, Continuous compliance monitoring against GDPR, HIPAA, PCI-DSS frameworks, Misconfiguration detection for storage buckets, IAM roles, and network rules. Fluid Attacks CSPM differentiates with Continuous vulnerability scanning across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud Platform, Cloud misconfiguration detection, Detailed vulnerability reporting through centralized platform.
Cyble Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) is developed by Cyble. Fluid Attacks CSPM is developed by Fluid Attacks. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cyble Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) integrates with CI/CD pipelines, Cloud APIs, Ticketing systems, SIEM platforms, SOAR platforms. Fluid Attacks CSPM integrates with Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Cyble Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) and Fluid Attacks CSPM serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover AWS, Azure, GCP. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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